



Faisal Chaudhry, principal lawyer and legal representative of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has declared that neither the military establishment nor the government currently feel obliged to trigger a dialogue with the imprisoned founder of PTI.

During the floor on a first television channel, Faisal Chaudhry pointed out about its last meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala prison, declaring that there is a change of foreground in the national atmosphere, display the victory of Pakistan Armys against India, because it declared that what existed before the conflict, and what existed now are completely changed antagonistic scenarios and Turmoil.

Chaudhry has pressed that PTI must go beyond the reaction emotionally and, rather, have a clear and calculated political strategy, if it seeks to see a free imran. He added that the absence of a defined political approach has already compromised the founder of the parties, stressing that key figures within the management of the PTI, in particular those operating abroad, must change the speed of rhetoric to a serious political commitment.

In Imran Khans, remarks earlier on the game on both sides of the counter, Faisal Chaudhary was estimated that these are precisely directed against the current management of the PTI, which implies that they lack consistency and commitment. He warned that the ramifications of the May 9 riots and related legal affairs could be rapid and serious. He warned that in only 40 days, there could be condemnations and subsequent disqualifications, noting that such developments would considerably modify the political landscape.

There is an increasing achievement in PTIS interior circles that a change in tactics is urgent. As the legal challenges go up and the establishment remains firm in its position, the future parties and those of its foundation depend more on the pragmatic political maneuver than on the mobilization or the confrontation of the street.

