The government will discuss the implementation of free private schools





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The coordination of the Minister of Human Development and Culture, Pratikno, said that he would soon be coordinating in ministries and institutions to follow the decision of the Constitutional Court concerning free private schools. The decision of the Constitutional Court number 3 / PUU-XXII / 2024 stipulates that the expression “without perceiving the costs” in article 34 paragraph (2) of law number 20 of 2003 concerning the national education system, must be interpreted as applied to all basic education providers, both organized by the government and the community (private). This complies with article 31 paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution which does not distinguish the types of education providers.

“The decision of the Constitutional Court reiterated the mandate of the Constitution according to which education is the right of each citizen. The State is responsible for ensuring access to basic and inclusive education for all Indonesians,” said Pratikno in his official declaration, Friday, May 30, 2025.

Pratikno assessed that the verdict would extend access to education and eliminate economic obstacles, especially for poor families whose children go to the private sector due to the limited capacity of public schools.

He stressed that the government was to make this decision seriously, in particular in terms of regulation and financing. The PMK Kemenko will coordinate with the Ministry of the Elementary and Secondary Element (Kemendikdasmen) to prepare an implementation strategy.

“We need a precision and measurable strategy. The affirmative spirit must be developed in the details of the implementation policy,” he said.

The strategy includes regulatory adjustments, new financing programs that are fairer for private schools, strengthening governance and budgetary assessments and basic education is entirely free and reaches all children, including those outside the formal system and children and not the school (ATS).

Pratikno said the government continued to try to manage millions of school children who have not currently accessed education. Based on the Ministry of Education and Center data, 3.9 million children did not attend school. As for details 881,168 children abandoning the school, 1,027,014 children graduated but did not continue and 2,077,596 children never attended school.

Previously, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu'ti, said that his party studied and analyzed the decision of the Constitutional Court. According to Mu'ti, there must be cross coordination, including with private schools and local governments to implement this decision.

This week, the Constitutional Court granted the pursuit of the Indonesian education surveillance network (JPPI) which required free schools for the public and the private sector. In its decision, the court forces the government to provide nine -year -old basic education free of -yearly in public and private schools.

