The Supreme Court allows Trump to revoke legal status for 500,000 migrants





President Donald Trump’s administration can temporarily revoke the legal status of more than 500,000 migrants living in the United States, the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday.

The decision suspended an order from the previous federal judge preventing the administration from ending the “parole” immigration program created by former president Joe Biden. The program protected immigrants fleeing economic and political disorders in their country of origin.

The new order puts around 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela in danger of being expelled.

Ketanji Jackson Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor, two of the three of the three liberal judges of the Court are dissident.

The parole program allows the temporary status of immigrants to work and live in the United States for two years due to “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefits”, according to the United States government.

The Trump administration had filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court after a Federal Massachusetts judge prevented the administration from putting an end to the program, also known as the CHNV conditional humanitarian release.

The White House “celebrated” the opportunity to expel 500,000 “invaders,” the deputy chief of the White House, Stephen Miller told CNN. “The Supreme Court rightly intervened.”

In his dissent, judge Jackson wrote that the court order “would have” the life of half a million migrants disentangles all around us before the courts decide their legal allegations “.

The day he took office, Trump signed an executive decree ordering the Department of Internal Security to get rid of parole programs. Then, in March, the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the end of the CHNV humanitarian release of the CHNV.

Several groups of rights of immigrants and migrants of the program continued the Trump administration over the decision, arguing that they could “face serious risks of danger, persecution and even death” if they were deported to their country of origin.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court earlier this month allowed Trump officials to revoke temporary protection status (TPS) – a separate program – for some 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants living and working in the United States.

Humanitarian parole programs have been used for decades to allow immigrants to flee war and other tumultuous conditions in their country of origin in the United States, including Cubans in the 1960s after the Revolution.

The Biden administration also created a parole program in 2022 for the Ukrainians fleeing after the invasion of Russia.

