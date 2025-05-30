Donald Trump blames federalist society for bad advice on judges





The Court of Appeal authorizes Trump's prices while the call takes place

A court of appeal has ruled that the Trump administration will be authorized to collect prices while a call for decisions of the previous courts will take place.

President Donald Trump attacked the judges who blocked his prices, a decision then temporarily made a break on appeal and blamed the federalist company, a conservative legal group for giving him bad advice during his first mandate on judicial choices.

In a long, social media position on May 29, part of a Trump scheme unleashed in a judicial power which ruled against the main elements of his agenda of the second mandate, the president directed his anger at the panel of three judges of the American Court of International Trade. The panel is the same which has invalidated its use of an emergency law to implement prices.

Where do these three initial judges come from? Trump asked. How can they potentially have caused such damage to the United States of America?

Trump and his allies led an intense pressure campaign on the judiciary to block some of his unprecedented and aggressive use of executive power. Trump regularly slams judges on social networks and threatened their dismissal.

Trump Single Leonard Leo on judicial appointment councils

This time, Trump also turns his anger to a pillar of the conservative legal establishment. He distinguished the federalist company, which, during the first term of Trump, advised him on judicial appointments, including the possible choice of the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

More: how Trump's conflict with the courts is preparing for a “total war”

I was new in Washington, and it was suggested that I use federalist society as a recommended source on judges, said Trump. I did it, openly and freely.

Trump then criticized Leonard Leo, the former executive vice-president of the Federalist Society and current co-president of the board of directors, calling him a bad person. The group did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

I am so disappointed with the federalist society because of the bad advice they have given me on many legal appointments, Trump wrote.

Trump turned to a close ally for one of his last legal choices, appointing Emil Bove, head of the Ministry of Justice, his former personal lawyer.

(This story has been updated with more information.)

