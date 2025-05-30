PDIP is suspected of intending to get rid of Jokowi's influence in the Prabowo government

The director of Spin, Igor Dirgantara, suspected that PDIP wanted to clean up the influence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo who remained in the administration of President Prabowo Suubianto. Bentengsumbar.com – Director of the Indonesian Survey and Survey (SPIN), Igor Dirgantara suspected that PDIP wanted to clean up the influence of the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo who was still in the administration of President Prabowo Subaianto.

Because recently PDIP has made a number of maneuvers to get rid of the influence of Jokowi.

An example is a report on the Minister of the Budi Arie Setiadi cooperative to the criminal investigation police, for his allegedly involved cases in online games while being Minister of Communication and Information in the Jokowi era.

“This influence of Jokowi is what I suspect of being dispersed by the PDIP who is a winner of the political party of the elections and still has the potential to join the current government,” he said on Friday, May 30, 2025.

According to Igor, Jokowi still has a strong influence in the Prabowo government.

Because there are a number of ministers in the Red and White Cabinet who are also people close to Jokowi.

This is considered to be the cause of PDIP to see that there is still Cawe of Jokowi in the Prabowo government through people close to the office.

In addition, he also suspected that PDIP still had a grudge against Jokowi because he was considered betrayal during the 2024 presidential election, so that political maneuvers to get rid of the influence of Jokowi continue.

“Because at PDIP's eyes, Jokowi is no longer considered an officer but as a party traitor,” he added.

Consequently, Igor believes that PDIP helps President Prabowo to clean the heritage of Jokowi which has a negative impact.

“Yes, there is a nuance that PDIP is currently an antithesis for Jokowi, because it is considered to clean Jokowi's inheritance in the Prabowo cabinet, in particular those considered to be harmful as Budi Arie who would be involved in online games,” he said.