During my 30 years of studying the literature and the culture of Louis XIV, I never thought that an American president will really make fun of the Sun King, to the point that a recent essay of the New York Times said that the current oval office in Dcor a landscape of hell of Rococo Doré. In addition to the anti-royalist feeling that characterizes American politics, I have always assumed that most Americans did not have real stomachs for pride and pure wheelbarrow that defined the style and framework of the most famous king in Frances. When I took the students to Versailles, Ive noticed that, as much as they admire the size and ambidity of the Chteau as Louis XIV declared the center of the French government, they nevertheless agree with the caustic evaluation of the Duke of Saint-Saint, Louis XIVS critical: it is a masterpiece of bad taste.

In fact, the White House is the third residence that Trump has tried to make Versailles. Interior architect Angelo Donghia incorporated gold elements into his initial vision of the Pentom Trump Tower apartment, and Henry Conversano added much more in a subsequent overhaul, with the result being something that the architectural critic of the New York Times, Paul Goldberger, described in a 2017 speech as a pseudo-interrogator in the sky. But it is less known than the ghosts of Versailles also haunt Mar-A-Lago, where, when adding a ballroom, Trump abandoned the Spanish theme of the original building and rather chose to imitate the Sun Kings Hall of Mirrors. A 2007 evaluation of Mar-A-Lago made for the Trump organization by the Callaway and Price firm described the ballroom as in the style of Versailles, in a finish in gold and crystal Louis XIV, with huge crystal chandeliers and mirrors on the ceiling on a single wall. Apparently, it is this ballroom in Mar-A-Lago, with its $ 7 million in gold leaf, that Trump now wants to recreate in the east wing; The gold cherubim has already been raised from Florida. Without a doubt, if it is never finished, this third overhaul of Versailles will have a ceiling painting to compete with the original of Charles the Brun representing the military victories of Louis XIV. (Maybe, instead, Donald Trump defeats Dei?)

The taste for administrations of executive authority. This evokes the absolutist rhetoric of the worst sycophants of Louis XIV, which Saint-Simon despised. One can Almost Hear the Echoes of the Versailles Cartiers in the Trump Cabinets Paeans to the Presidents Leadership, and Saint-Simons Description of the Sun Kings appetite for adulation, Found in the writer Secret Mmoires, Published after His Death, Surely Suggests Own Leaders Vulnerability To Such Praise: The Self-effect, the self-abasement, the look of admiration, subjugation, supplication, most of all the look of negation except by him was the only way to please him. (This translation is mine.) Saint-Simon knew that when the kings kiss their own flattery, they open up to manipulation, and that the writer considered Louis XIV as an illusory absolutist who was in fact controlled by scoundrels. A bit as if an American president should be deceived by a Russian dictator offering him a free portrait.

The irony is that Donald Trump does not govern like Louis XIV, and we would probably be better if they did. Sun King has invested massively in science, technology, arts and intellectual activity; Trump disdains them all. Louis XIV created the Royal Academy for Sciences, the Royal Academy for Painting and Sculpture, the Royal Academy for Dance; Trump cuts the National Institutes of Health, Bullies The Kennedy Center, threatens Big Bird. Louis XIV builds roads, cobbled streets, sculpted canals, built ports; Trump freezes infrastructure spending and can decimate the National Park Service. You do not get Versailles in dismissing state workers.

No, in terms of incompetence, decision-making based on ideology and a lack of deliberate imagination, the president looks less like Louis XIV and more his great-great-grandson who became king by accident, married a woman from Central Europe and could not assume the greatness of his versades to predict. He reigned like Louis XVI, and perhaps his best decision was to support the rebel American settlers against the enemy's oldest, the British. Because of this mediocre king, who was desperately clinging to the fantasies of absolutism which he was then overthrown and guilloted by his own people, the American experience with the Republican government was able to begin. It is an irony of history which prevails over Love Affair with Louis XIV can mean that this experience will ultimately continue elsewhere in certain lands, we probably consider now behind and not civilized, and where a Hall of Golden Mirrors has less attraction than a system of laws and values ​​against authoritarianism.

