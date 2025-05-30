Big victory for Trump: the Supreme Court is reducing the means of revoking temporary protection status for 5,000,000 immigrants





US President Donald Trump. (File image)

Photo: AP

On Friday, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to carry out its termination plan for a program which provided temporary legal protections to more than 500,000 migrants from four Coutries – Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, reports CBS News.

The High Court granted an emergency request from the Ministry of Justice following a federal decision of the district courts to block the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noems, to cancel the parole humanitarian for migrants from the CHNV program.

The CHNV parole process, created under Biden administration, has granted temporary legal status and work authorization to around 5,32,000 people from the four countries. The program aimed to reduce passages to unauthorized borders and to promote legal immigration routes. The migrants had to apply through American sponsors and obtained periods of parole of two years without renewal options.

Judges Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissident. Jackson, joined by Sotomayor, criticized the decision of the courts to raise the ordinance of the lower courts.

“The break in the ordinary court order would facilitate unnecessary human suffering before the courts made a final judgment concerning the legal arguments in question,” wrote Jackson. It also argued that the majority of the majority suggests “it is in the interest of the public to have the lives of half a million migrants is disentangled all around us before the dissident courts decide their legal allegations”, such as CBS News.

The Trump administration, now in its second term, has turned several times to the Supreme Court for emergency reparation, as it claims more than 200 proceedings in matters of trials.

Shortly after his return to the post, President Trump signed an executive decree asking the Homeland Security Secretary to end all parole programs, including the CHNV. Acting on the directive, Noem announced in March that the CHNV would end, with all the existing subsidies of parole expired by April 24.

A group of 23 complainants, including the beneficiaries of the CHNV and a non -profit organization, brought legal action to challenge the NEM order. In April, the American district judge Indira Talwani, Massachusetts, temporarily blocked mass dismissal, judging that federal law requires that parole decisions be taken on a case -by -case basis.

The administration appealed before the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, which refused to suspend the decision of the lower court. The Ministry of Justice then turned to the Supreme Court.

