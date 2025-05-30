Trump “certainly” would consider forgiveness for the old boyfriend “Diddy”





Sean “Diddy” Combs faces the life behind bars if he is found guilty during his trial under sex trafficking, but the old friend Donald Trump hinted on Friday that he could be the Guardian Angel of “All About the Benjamins”.

“I would certainly look at the facts if I think someone was mistreated, if they love me or don't like me,” said Trump in the oval office when asked if he forgives combs. “It would have no impact on me,” added Trump, teasing the situation as he likes to do.

Listening to his defense lawyer Brian Steel Cross-Exam his former personal assistant “Mia”, Combs was in court in New York today, because he was for almost all the audiences since his arrest last fall and since the start of the criminal trial.

Faced with the office of the tumultuous but powerful United States lawyer for the South New York district, very accused combs face accusations of racketeering, sex trafficking, transport to engage in prostitution and more.

A few meters from Combs himself and the jury of eight men and four women, “Mia” told the Federal Hearing Hall of Lower Manhattan that she had been raped several times by the founder of Bad Boy Records. This testimony is similar to that of the previous witness and the ex-girlfriend of the Combes Cassie Ventura, who spoke to an exhausting length of violence and filmed the sexual marathon of “freak-offs” in which she says that she was forced to participate in the couple's decade relationship. Like other witnesses to the trial, “Mia” also talked about watching the comb beating, abusing and manipulating Ventura, as he has done to many people in his orbit.

Insisting that “no one asked” forgiveness for the combs, Trump said, “I know people think about it.” With a nod to the growing rumors of awareness of the crew of Combs to the Trump team, the former apprentice animator added: “I know they think about it. I think people were very close to asking.”

Still to reward friends, supporters and donors, Trump recently made forgiveness for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the reality show who were sentenced in 2022 after convictions for fraud and tax escape.

“I would look at what's going on, and I didn't look at him too closely, although it certainly gets a lot of blanket,” Trump on the White House of the Test Combs on Friday. “I haven't seen it. I haven't seen it. I haven't talked to him for years. He really loved me a lot, but I think that when I ran for politics, this relationship has broken out. ”

Under the presidential powers, Trump does not have to wait for a jury to find guilty combs to get him out. As the people around the combs know, Potus could deliver preventive forgiveness for man formerly known as swelling and make all this disappear as soon as possible.

In addition to the question of the Combres, faced with a presentation of the New York Times which has just been published detailing the alleged Ketamine of Elon Musk and other drugs, the farewells of the Oval Office of Trump to his first donor and his head of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness have become another free wheel exercise of deviation and softball.

To put this exercise in perspective, when questioning the history of the NYT until last year on the campaign path, the blow for Trump, the richest man in the world had “used drugs much more intense than what is previously known”, Musk overthrew the question to an attack on the newspaper, mocking his coverage of investigation by Vladimir Putin and his interference of Russia And more and a recent supreme element of the corners on the subject of the pulie.

Musk joked: “This New York Times? Let's move on.” And the press in body did, without anyone who asked a question of follow -up.

With questions about matrimonial advice for French President Emmanuel Macron and the mental state of Joe Biden from a carefully organized press pool, the softball represented a clear example of the pressure that the media obtained from this white house and the injection of points of sale supported by Maga. The few serious questions about the prices, the ban on foreign students in the universities of Ivy League, the war in Ukraine and a cease-fire in the Middle East were short of Trump and Musk and more partisan rhetoric.

(LR) Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak to journalists from the Oval Office on Friday Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Covered live by the networks of new cables and broadcast on several flows on several platforms, the Mutual Admiration Club of Trump and Musk saw Potus sitting at the office resolved largely in a filler in front of him, while the Boss Spacex was on Trump in his entirely black uniform with a traditional black t-shirt and a Maca bila. Starting a little later than his HE scheduled time at 1:30 p.m., most of the meter was more a winding Trump monologue of half-truths, pure and simple lies, the 2020 “Gréée” elections, the Biden Autopen and the biggest usual blows, with an Oval Office Redecoration Redecoration in a fast and-loose-the-o-fact Musk.

On the verge of hitting the deadline for his time as a Trump official advisor, Musk announced this week that he would leave his controversial role in the administration to refocus on his businesses. Under regulations concerning financial disclosure and even more, a person like Musk can only serve as an employee of the special government for a period not exceeding 130 days a year.

Perceived as crossing the ethically line with advantages to its companies of its administrative position and near Trump, the approach of the chainsaw of Musk has become the opposite of an economy exercise and a clown show in execution. Promising to save taxpayers up to 2 dollars, Musk and his Doge team finally claimed to report around $ 175 billion; A ore that some analysts have in fact set the number closer to $ 16 billion. Although it does not change chump at any level, the number is overshadowed by Trump's estimated expenses to increase up to 5 billions of dollars to the federal deficit already in balloon.

Even today, Musk has sworn that Doge would cut and save 1 billion of dollars from the federal government.

The Combs trial is expected to last for another four weeks. Working on a daily program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a room for maneuver to go an hour more here and there if necessary, judge Arun Subramanian promised that the jury will be done by July 4. It was at this point that a series of independence day could come from Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2025/05/diddy-trump-pardon-possible-1236414415/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos