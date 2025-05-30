North Sumatra PSI invites the community not to be caused by propaganda concerning the Jokowi diploma





#, Jack, while – HM Nezar Djoeli, ST, President of the North Sumatra Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI North Sumatra) supported Dian Sanda Utama Dian Sandi (DSU), president of the NTB PSI 2019-2024 and the applicable laws. “We are in the north of Sumatra, supporting brother Dian Sandi Main de NTB who is the opening of the veil on the legitimate diploma of Pak Jokowi. In fact, from the north of Sumatra, we subject an invitation to the people of Indonesia not to be influenced by the development of problems which can divide the harmony of the life of the nation and the state that we have really had since the Republic of Indones. According to HM Nezar Djoeli, ST, the figure of Mr. Jokowi is the father of the nation who led this country for two periods, can no longer be refused, therefore a great sacrifice and a service that has been given to the nation. “Regarding the diploma, one thing that is impossible to falsify is only for personal purposes. In relation to the sacrifice and the dedication given by Mr. Jokowi, the question and the propaganda of the diploma are very sad,” said HM Nezar Djoeli. According to HM Nezar Djoeli, ST, Dian Sandi Utama expressed his concern after being called by Mr. Jokowi a few days ago. “We, as executives of the PSI, in the north of Sumatra, are proud to have executives like the main Sandi to open the eyes of the Indonesian people. Brother Dian told us, revealed concerns about the existence of a great design which will divide this nation against the attacks of a group of irresponsible people, will accuse Mr. Jokowi as this”, continued Nézar. Because he should be suspected when the police had declared an original diploma of Pak Jokowi and that the results of the survey said that almost 70% of the community also declared that it was authentic, later, the court had declared a diploma, so this group could have been dissatisfied to attack this nation. This must be worried, which attacks not only Mr. Jokowi, but also ends up Pak Prabowo. Even if Pak Prabowo is struggling to improve the economic level and advance this nation. “So our concern for these groups can share Indonesia. And we can see that people are always and that and always a small group in this nation without having to mention their name, their objective is to erode the confidence of the people in national leadership which results from a good and correct democratic process,” said Nezar Djoeli. This division activity can hinder the ideals of the Indonesian people towards the ideals of Indonesian gold in 2045. As a child, we must not let this continue. “I am sure that President Prabowo will embrace all the elements of the company which have capacities and which have a good commitment,” he said. As indicated by Dian Sandi Utama is a rapid reactive movement, so that we, in the north of Sumatra, appreciate what our friends said in NTB. “We feel forced to convince the Indonesian people as Dian Sanda Utama said,” said Nezar Djoeli. ***





