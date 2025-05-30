



The United Kingdom and the EU unveiled a historic set of new agreements covering trade, defense and borders, signaling pragmatic reset in post-Brexit relations. This change, led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, aims to improve consumers' results, such as the relaxation of food import bureaucracy and reducing supermarket prices. It also opens up opportunities in defense cooperation, reductions in energy costs and mobility such as delightful Erasmus + and rationalized travel through EU electronic doors. Great Britain is back on the world scene, said Prime Minister after shaking hands with the agreement with Eus Ursula von der Leyen in London May 19. It gives us unprecedented access to the EU market, the best of all countries while sticking to the red lines of our manifesto. Von der Leyen described it as a historical moment opening a new chapter in our unique relationship. For the first time, Prime Minister Keir Starmer recognized the economic damage caused by Brexit to British trade, as a article By the independent underlint, stressing that the New Deal removing obstacles to agroalimment trade should give an increase of 9 billion 9 billion to the British economy. According to a government briefing in n ° 10, the agreement aims to compensate for the drop of 21% of exports and the 7% drop in imports that have occurred since the departure of the EU UKS. The diplomatic success of starmers, reached without internal party conflicts, marks a mature contrast with the previous British leaders. The article notes, however, that the opposition leaders and the chiefs of the industry were furious against the agreed fishing conditions which promote the EU, because the United Kingdom has agreed to extend access to EU fishermen with British waters for additional 12 years, an unexpected unexpected concession that tripled the initial supply. This decision launched accusations of betrayal of conservative deputies and representatives of the fishing industry. Among the criticisms were former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who initially negotiated the Brexit agreement. Nevertheless, supporters of the agreement indicate greater gains in food production, access to the defense industry in the EUS Defense Investment Program and a wider safety collaboration. This includes the bases laid down by previous leaders and adaptation to the evolution of global dynamics, in particular in the midst of uncertain American engagement towards NATO. Politically, the publication believes that reset aligns with British public feeling, which promotes a practical and cooperative relationship with Europe rather than the deeper isolation of Brexit. Without immediate plans to reverse Brexit, the Starmers are approaching the creation of Brexit Workdevers of many advantages promised by the defenders of leave, now carried out by a renewal of the EU’s commitment. This marks the third major agreement obtained by Great Britain this month, following recent trade agreements with India and the United States. “Brexit has never been a particularly popular project that the infamous split of 52 to 48% showed that, even at the time of the 2016 vote and that the expression of the will of the people was a long time ago, and certainly not as fresh as Sir Keirs Mandate for the reset of Brexit. The electorate has no wish to reopen the traumatic injuries suffered in the Brexit wars, but they would like to be friends with the neighbors, to exchange more freely without attaching to the European Court of Justice and allow young people to travel, work and study more easily. Sir Keir made this possible. He deserves the merit of his personal diplomacy, “said the article. By Nazrin Sadigova

