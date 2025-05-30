



Guess who suddenly has an allergy to Taco? President Yuge Taco Salad himself.

In the annals of four -letters and acronyms, Donald Trump has long reached his political fortune, the word Taco can be easy to neglect.

Theres Maga, the most famous. Doge, graciousness of Elon Musk. Huge (pronounced yuge, of course). Wall, as in the one he continues to rely on the American-Mexican border. Love for himself, hatred against all those who stand on his way.

However, there is a term of four letters which best sums up the Shambolic presidency, a person would never have been associated when he announced his first successful presidential campaign ten years ago.

Taco.

His first use of the most par excellence Mexican meals occurred on Cinco de Mayo 2016, when Trump published a portrait of himself smiling in front of a giant tacos salad while proclaiming I like Hispanics! The Latin American leaders immediately ridiculed her Hispandering, with the president of Unidosus, Janet Murguia, telling the New York Times that he was without any idea, offensive and self-promotion while complaining, I do not know that an autonomous Latino would even recognize a Taco Bol is part of our culture.

I could be Trump's only critic in the country to defend his decision to promote taco salads. After all, it is a dish invented by an American Mexican family from the former Casa de Fritos Stand in Disneyland. But also because the meal can be a beautiful and crunchy thing between good hands. In addition, I realized what Trump was doing: get his name in the news, drag opponents and have a good time to do it while welcoming the Latinos in his deplorable basket while he was trying for the presidency. Hey, you couldn't blame the guy to try.

Guess what happened?

Despite the Latinos who are constantly ransacking, Trump increased his share of this electorate in each of his presidential races and relied on them last year to capture swing states like Arizona and Nevada. Latin American republican politicians have produced historical gains across the country in its wake, in particular in California, where the number of Latin Gop legislators went from four in 2022 to a new record.

Trump Taco Salad Tweet allowed his campaign to present their billionaire boss to Latinos like any other Jose Schmo ready to walk on Mexican cuisine. He used ridiculous launched on him as proof to other supporters that the elites hated people like them. Trump had to at least be confident that the Taco salad gambit of yesteryear worked because he republished the image on social networks this Cinco de Mayo, adding the line it was so wonderful, 9 years ago today!

It is not exactly live by the taco, to die by the taco. (Come on, why did such a tasty force want to hurt someone)? But Trump is suddenly disturbed by the simple mention of Taco.

Doritos Locos tacos on the location of Taco Bell Laguna Beach.

(Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

It is an acronym mentioned in a newsletter from the Financial Times earlier this month, it means that Trump has always made goals. The insult refers to the growing belief in Wall Street that people who invest in actions should keep in mind that the president speaks hard on prices but never follows because he folds under pressure like the mower. Or a taco, come to think about it.

Trump raged when CNBC journalist Megan Cassella asked Taco questions at her with a White House press conference this week.

Never say what you said, the commander -in -chief rumbled before boasting of the way he was not a chicken and was actually a hard to cook. This is an unpleasant question.

No other journalist followed with questions from Taco, because the rest of the Internet did. Images of Trump in everything, from tacos combinations to Taco crowns with carnivorous tacos swallowing in full since. The media broadcast answers out of the proportion of Trumps to something he could just make fun, while Jimmy Kimmel Live! I just broadcast a parody song at Macho Man entitled What else? Taco Man.

The currency of Taco is perfect: catchy, easily understandable, truthful and seems to the test of the Trump. The master of the appropriation of insults can do nothing to make Taco his Trump always cares demanding in an exceptional way does not have the same ring. It is also a reminder that the order of the anti-latinais program so far in its administration is a predictable mockery of its boastful of tacos salad and its related Hispandering.

In just over four months, Trump and his lackeys tried to deport as many legal and illegal Latin immigrants as possible and threatened Mexico, one of these vital business partners with a rate of 25%. He signed decrees declaring English the official language of the United States and seeking to bring back penalties against truck drivers who do not speak English well enough at a time when immigrants represent about 18% of the Tromerer force and Latinos are a big piece.

Meanwhile, the economy the main reason why so much Latinos opted for Trump in 2024 in the first place has not improved since the administration of Biden and still seems a Trump speech far from becoming even more bobt.

Regarding Latinos, there are signs that the early presidency did not make great favors with them. A survey in April of the Pew Research Center examined the Proverbial Order-Or when it comes to objectively measuring what Latinos think that the problems have found 27% of them approve how it does as president, against 36% in February.

President Trump gives a boost to the crowd acclaiming after a Latinos round table for the Trump coalition in Phoenix in 2020.

(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Trump has always been an imperfect champion of the winning potential of tacos, not because the fish tacos of his Trump Grill are delivered with fries (labeled Idaho on the menu) and the Taco salad currently costs $ 25. He has never really understood that a successful Taco must call on everyone, never break or separate under pressure and can never take himself seriously like a burrito or an arrogant mole.

The president must leave his taco dalliance and pay attention to another word of four letters, one more and more Americans pronounce after each move from Pendejo moves and his puffs are committed:

Help.

