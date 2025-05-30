How the theory of games gives meaning to the trade war between Trump and Xi: planet MoneyExBulletin







Jim Watson / Peter Klaunzer / AFP / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Jim Watson / Peter Klaunzer / AFP / Pool / AFP via Getty Images In recent months, US-Chinese trade relations have been quite difficult to understand unless you look at what's going on through the objective of game theory. The game theory concerns the way in which decisions are made, based not only on options and gains on one side, but on the choices and incentives of others. So, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping competition in a simple chicken game? Or is the game more like the prisoner's dilemma? In today's program, we try to decide which of the four possibilities could be the best model for this incredibly high game. And we examine who plays well and who may need to adjust their strategy. To find out more about the American-Chinese trade war: This show was organized by Keith Romer and Amanda Aronczyk. It was produced by Sam Yellods Kesler. It was edited by Jess Jiang, checked by Sierra Juarez and designed by Kwesi Lee with the help of Robert Rodriguez and Cena Lofreddo. Additional production assistance from Sylvie Douglis. Alex Goldmark is Planet moneyExecutive producer. Find more Planet money:: Facebook / / Instagram / / Tiktok / Our weekly Bulletin. Listen to these links for free: Apple podcasts,, Spotify,, The NPR application Or wherever you get podcasts. Help Planet money And hear our bonus episodes in subscription to Planet money+ In Apple podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney. Music: Universal production music – “Better Weather”, “Two can play” and “Time to Sver”

