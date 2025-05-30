



President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would examine a possible forgiveness for Sean Diddy Combs, the musical magnate which is currently tried in New York for alleged sex trafficking and other crimes.

Trump's shocking comment came at a press conference when he was asked if he was planning to forgive him. Nobodys asked. But I know people think about it, said Trump. I think some people were very close to asking.

Combs was arrested in September for accusations of racketeering and drugs and forcing women in sex with him and others. If he is found guilty, he could risk in life to life.

The Federal Combs investigation was partly stimulated by a civil trial in 2023 filed by the former partner of Combres, Cassie Ventura, in which she alleged that he had embarked on physical violence and rape. Although the case was settled shortly after, many other victims brought prosecution against gangs for allegations of similar sexual assault in the following months.

Combs initially denied the allegations of Venturas. Then, in May 2024, CNN published video surveillance images of a corridor from the Los Angeles Hotel where Combs was seen hitting and giving a Ventura kick in 2016. Combs published a video declaration on Instagram saying that his behavior was inexcusable.

His defense team admitted that he was violent towards Ventura, but argues that he is not guilty of the charges he is currently facing the trial. Combs has already denied having sexually assaulted anyone.

Trump said he hadn't watched the trial, which started in early May, but noted that it certainly got a lot of coverage. “”

The president added that he had not seen or spoke to combs for years, but that the two New Yorkers had already crossed. He loved me a lot, said Trump about their relationship. I think that when I ran for politics, this relationship broke out, from what I read. I don't know he didn't tell me that, but I read unwelcome statements.

Trump and Diddy were together during the Gala Art for Life 2005 honoring Diddy in his Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. They were also photographed, as well as First Lady Melania Trump, during a United Nations event in 2008. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think someone has been mistreated, they love me or don't like me, it would have no impact on me.

From left to right, Sean Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a UNICEF fundraising in the United Nations on February 6, 2008 in New York. Joe Schildhornpatrick McMullan via Getty Images

The combs forgiven if he is found guilty would be a very controversial decision, given the allegations of sexual assault and the attention of the public surrounding the case. But Trump has already forgiven a number of celebrities in his first mandate and his second term. This month, his pardons included the stars of reality Todd and Julie Chrisley and rapper Nba Youngboy. He also published a general forgiveness for all those who participated in the riot of January 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7290156/diddy-next-celebrity-trump-pardon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos