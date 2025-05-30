Question the authenticity of the diploma of Joko Widodo: prospect of the law on criminal procedure





By: Arvid Saktyo Advocate, Secretary General of the AAB (Nation Children's Alliance) and deputy secretary general of TPUA (team of defenders of Ulama and activist) The alleged case of the false diploma of President Joko Widodo, declared original by the police of criminal investigations, still leaves a controversy in the community. This question is not only a large public concern, but also triggers serious discussions between practitioners and legal experts. As we know, this case began with a public complaint (Dumas) report submitted by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA), who was then processed by the criminal investigation police. Although the results of the survey said that the diploma document was authentic, the questions and doubts of various circles have always surfaced. This controversy arises naturally when it is seen from the point of view of the criminal procedural law. The articles of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Kuhap) stressed that the main objective of the criminal law process was to find material truthNamely the true truth based on undeniable facts, and not based on hypotheses or engineering. In this context, it should be questioned the validity of the results of the criminal investigation unit for the diploma document of Joko Widodo. The key questions that must be asked are: Has Bareskrim examined the original diploma document or simply a copy (photocopy) of the document? This question is important because in the investigation process, as regulated in the penal code, the survey does not yet have the power to confiscate the initial evidence. Consequently, it is very likely that the documents examined by the Bareskrim Medico-Legal Laboratory (LABFOR) are in the form Photocopy copynot the original document. If it is true that what is examined is a copy of the photocopy, then the results of the examination cannot be used as a basis to conclude the existence of material truth. Article 184 of the Code of Criminal Procedure stressed that evidence in a criminal case must meet certain requirements so that it can be accepted and have the power of evidence before the law. Photocopy documents, without being accompanied by authentic evidence of the original document, cannot comply with these standards. Thus, the results of the criminal investigation examination indicating the authenticity of Jokowi diploma documents premature,, be legallyeven Potentially contrary to the principles of the applicable criminal procedure law. In this context, the decision to stop the investigation actually adds the doubt of the public and opens up a broader space for debate linked to the integrity and transparency of the police in Indonesia. In closing, in order to ensure legal certainty and a feeling of justice in the community, the investigation process should be carried out in depth, transparent and on the basis of the principle of material truth. Examination of authentic documents is absolutely necessary for the results of the survey to be really valid and do not cause lasting controversies. The application of the own and fair law is not only a hope, but also the rights of each citizen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fusilatnews.com/menyoal-keaslian-ijazah-joko-widodo-perspektif-hukum-acara-pidana/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

