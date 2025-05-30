The Sindoor operation has shown the indigenous defense capacities of the world's natives, explains Modi





In this screengengrab from a video published by the PM India website on May 30, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the rally during the inauguration and installation of the foundation stone of various development projects during a public meeting, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PM India via PTI

Friday, May 30, 2025), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth 47,600 crosses during his visit to Kanpur. Addressing a public service at the University of Agriculture and Technology of Chandrashekhar Azad, Mr. Modi said that the Uttar Pradesh was quickly heading for becoming a Uttam Pradesh [excellent State]And that new projects would give new momentum to the development of states. Paying tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, from Kanpur who was killed during the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, said Mr. Modi, we all deeply felt pain, suffering, anger and collective anxiety in the face of the barbaric terrorist attack. This collective unit led to Operation Sindoor, where terrorist hiding places in Pakistan were destroyed, and the Pakistani army was forced to plead for the end of the conflict. Rewarding that the Sindoor operation is not yet completed, the Prime Minister described the three guiding principles of the country in its fight against terrorism: India will provide a decisive response to each terrorist attack, the Indian armed forces will determine the timing, the method and the conditions of India. India will no longer be intimidated by nuclear threats, nor will not make decisions based on these warnings. The country will see both the brains of terrorism and the governments that house them under the same day. Referring to indigenous capacities, he added, the Sindoor operation has presented indigenous defense capacities of the India and the strength of manufacturing in India in the world. Among the inaugurated infrastructure projects, there was Chunniganj metro station in the Kanpur Metro Metro Project central metro station section, worth 2,120 crores. This section includes 14 stations, with five new underground passages incorporating landmarks and key shopping centers. Mr. Modi also threw the foundation stone for a 220 kV base in sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He inaugurated the Panki thermal prolongation project of 8,300 crore and 660 MW in Kanpur, as well as three 660 MW units of the thermal power project of 9,330 Ghatampur crore, aimed at strengthening power supply in the region. During his visit, the Prime Minister also met the family of Shubham Dwivedi. Today, I met the family members of our son of Kanpur Shubham Dwivedi who lost his life during the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He expressed his gratitude to our powerful army for Operation Sindoor against terrorism. This spirit will inspire compatriots, wrote Mr. Modi on the social media platform X. Speaking on occasion, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, congratulated the Prime Minister for his first visit to the state after the exemplary success of Operation Sindoor. He said that the destruction of the enemy air defense system had demonstrated the effectiveness of the defense policy in Indias and underlined the impact of the Made in India initiative. The world has witnessed its impact by Operation Sindoor, which is a brilliant example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Adityanath. Commenting on development initiatives, added the Minister -in -Chief, this transformative initiative marks a major stride in the trip of the Uttar Pradesh to become the growth engine of a Viksit Bharat.

