





The date of the next series of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine after a long break has been set. Kremlin officials proposed to hold the second cycle of talks between the two parties in Istanbul on June 2, and it is believed that this proposal was practically accepted by kyiv. The date of the next series of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine after a long break has been set. Kremlin officials proposed to hold the second cycle of talks between the two parties in Istanbul on June 2, and it is believed that this proposal was practically accepted by kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was ready to present a memorandum on the terms of peace and provide the necessary explanations during talks. The delegation of talks will be led by the presidential aid Vladimir Medinsky, as before. Format 1000 by 1000: historical exchanges It should be recalled that the previous talks took place in Istanbul on May 16. During this meeting, after a three-year break, the parties discussed the exchange of prisoners, requests for ceasefire and the conditions of preparation for an additional dialogue. As part of this process, the greatest exchange of prisoners of war in history took place from May 23 to 25. Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been exchanged over several days. A story in difficulty: why did the 2022 talks failed? The context of these talks dates back to the talks organized in various countries during the first months of the war in 2022. Although the talks, which began in Bélarus and then continued in Turkey, were initially considered by the speakers as an opportunity to end the brutal war, in practice, the talks blocked due to a lack of political will and the rapidly evolving situation. At that time, kyiv expressed his desire to withdraw from NATO and to discuss the status of a neutral state, but the position of Western countries, in particular the United States and Great Britain, under the direction of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson, would have been an obstacle to peace. A new page in 2025 – Trump and the return to negotiations After Donald Trump returned to power in the United States in 2025, Washington's attitude towards war has changed. The Trump administration has a strong pressure on Ukraine and tries to bring it back to negotiations. At the same time, Trump's recent criticisms of Vladimir Putin and the two -week deadline caused serious discussions on the international political scene. New negotiations, new reality The current situation is different from the previous one. Given the strategic advantage of Russia on the front, it is estimated that it is not in a hurry to stop the war. However, the start of negotiations in itself is an important signal for diplomacy. Especially if the memorandums are trained at the meeting in Istanbul and there is a chance to reach a joint compromise. The contents of the memorandum has not yet been made public. However, according to a New York Times source, the Ukrainian part presents conditions that include disarmament, a ceasefire and international control mechanisms. Russia has not yet openly accepted these conditions. Read “Zamin” on Telegram! Did you find a MIstake? Highlight the sentence and press CTRL + Entrance News World Moscow and kyiv are back to the negotiation table: an important tower is expected in Istanbul

