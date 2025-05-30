Protect the BJP to become the Congress and to be PatientPM Modi in the Bihar

The leaders responded, saying, corruption, scams and dynastic policy. The Prime Minister then declared, so you must protect the BJP to become the Congress.

Sharing the example of Kalyan Singh, former chief minister and governor of Rajasthan during Modi's first term, the Prime Minister said that the formula of success in politics was patience. Those who become impatient, their fall begins, he said. For example, Kalyan Singh fought in the BJP and left the party.

Kalyan Singh, a member of the RSS, had a tumultuous moment as a bJp chief. He became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice before leaving the party in 1999. He then formed a new party, but in 2004, returned to BJP Gold. In 2009, he resigned from the party but later joined in 2014. Since then, he stayed with the BJP until his death in 2021.

'Does not become the congress'

Shortly after Prime Minister Modi concluded his roadshow on Thursday, it was time for his first long interaction with the leaders of the BJP of Bihar. Not a speech, the interaction has taken the form of questions and answers, of problems sharing, to find solutions and PM speaking of its experiences.

Since the BJP underwent electoral defeats in many states, from Karnataka to Himachal, due to intestine struggles and sabotage, Prime Minister Modi, providing for such intestine struggles after the distribution of Bihar tickets, alerted the party leaders saying that they should stay away from the Congress.

The PM asked a question in relation to the subject: what is the main recipe for success in politics? The leaders said that political success depended on being a public man and collective leadership. PM Modi, however, did not agree.

The only formula to succeed in politics is patience. Those who have patience will eventually succeed. Everyone will have a chance, so do not hurry and exchange parties. If you or your family members get a ticket, if you still have patience, you will get what you deserve, he said.

“Shankersinh Vaghela has lost patience”

On the former chief minister of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela, Prime Minister Modi said Vaghela was a great head of Gujarat, but he lost patience. Since then, his fall has started.

Sharing the examples of Vaghela, as well as Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Modi said, the party is like a mother. If you leave the party for a temporary gain, in the long term, you will disappear. Stay in the party and wait for your turn. The party gives everyone a chance.

Prime Minister Modi raised another question: how do people climb on a scale in politics? BJP leaders said, either through business or by raising wealth by bad means.

However, Prime Minister Modi said that the party is suffering from these personal faults. First, try to become a good human. It is only then that you can become a good party worker and succeed in politics.

Sharing his example, Prime Minister Modi said, I started my political career as a stand worker. I worked in Gujarat, but some party leaders thought I should be moved [referring to Vaghela]. I did not protest. I was sent back from Gujarat and worked outside the state. But I haven't lost patience.

Today you can see the fruit of this patience, I am here among you as Prime Minister. So never try to harm the party and always have faith in it. Sometimes you may think that a decision was not in your favor, but the party still thinks of the leaders who remain faithful, concluded Prime Minister Modi.

“Celebrate people's birthdays, birthdays”

Sharing his advice to win the election of the Bihar Assembly, Prime Minister Modi asked the party leaders to focus on victories at the stands by meeting and spending time with families in their respective stands. If you start spending time with people in your stand, having tea or celebrating their birthdays, birthdays or any other function, you are part of their family. Treat to spend time with people like your work, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said, do not always think of winning the assembly of the Assembly. If you plan to win the stand, victory will come automatically.

A MP of the BJP, who did not want to be appointed, told the print, he listened to several concerns of the deputies and made suggestions as part of his Marg Darshan. He told us to waste time for the birthdays and the birthdays of people to consolidate our link with them, and then, there would be no need to ask for votes at the time of the elections. It is a practical tip to create more links with voters, but most of the time, we, as workers, forget to do so.

Another Bihar leader told the impression on condition of anonymity, because, in a few months, the party must fight the election of the Assembly, the speech of the PMS was motivator for us. He warned leaders not to lose hope if they do not get a ticket, using the party. One of his suggestions was to include a diverse section of people, not just from one or two caste, in the stands committee. This will help us reach more families. The base leaders sometimes forget such practical steps while making committees.

Prime Minister Modi advised BJP leaders to collect the comments of people on government work and the anti-turnover to acquire an understanding of public expectations that have not remained dissatisfied.

Party leaders are expected to pay particular attention to the stands where the BJP recorded performances below the expectation during the election of Lok Sabha in 2024. The heads of state cited various reasons, from the selection of bad candidates for intestine struggles, for their losses to Bihar during the last polls.

Prime Minister Modi asked the leaders how much their stands had visited during the survey. Try to obtain 100% registration of people in central diets to increase awareness, he added.

Sindoor Operation messaging

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to organize road broadcasts in the States to consolidate the support of the BJP after the Sindoor operation. The Bihar is the first state where the party expects to swing the mood of the voters and to beat the anti-stitch before the assembly elections, using the Sindoor operation.

During the interaction at the Bihar, Prime Minister Modi asked the party leaders to amplify the message of how, within 22 minutes, India avenged the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Kashmir, teacher in Pakistan a lesson by Operation Sindoor on May 7.

During his two -day visit, addressing a rally in Bikramganj on Friday, Prime Minister Modi continued his Sindoor messaging. The PM said that India had shaved terror on the ground.

The inhabitants of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. 'PRAAN JAAYE by VACHAN NA JAAYE (Can lose your life, but the promise should be held) '… After the terrorist terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I promised in the country, standing on the country of Bihar, that we razing the hiding places of the masters of terrorism on the ground and that the punishment would be greater than ever. Today, when I came to Bihar, I came here after held my promise, said Prime Minister Modi. These people who sat in Pakistan and destroyed the vermilion of our sisters … Our army transformed their hiding places into ruins.

What a power there are in the Vermilion of the girls of India … Pakistan, as well as in the world, have witnessed it! Terrorists considered themselves safe under the protection of the Pakistani army … Our forces kneel them in one stroke, “said Prime Minister Modi. We destroyed Pakistani bases and military bases in a few minutes.

“It's New India; This is the strength of the New India, Prime Minister Modi told the crowd. Our fight against terrorism has neither arrested nor arrested. If terror gets up again, India will come out of its hiding place and overwhelm it.

