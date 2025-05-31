Is Trump a criminal? A year later, he fights the guilt verdict





Trump reacts to the guilt verdict after the jury condemned him for the 34 crime accusations

Donald Trump was found guilty of falsification of commercial files to hide a payment of money from the fall of adult cinema Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 charges for falsifying commercial files, making history. He received unconditional release, which means that no prison or probation penalty, and his two federal cases were abandoned. The Georgia electoral electoral case is uncertain after the disqualification of the district prosecutor.

President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 charges for falsifying commercial files a year ago on May 30, making him the first former president to be found guilty of a crime.

A few months later, he would become the first elected president with a criminal conviction. On the way back to the White House, its legal problems, including two federal accusation acts and an electoral racketeering case in Georgia, took a rear seat.

In the monetary case Hush where Trump was found guilty, he was sentenced to a conviction to “unconditional discharge”, which means that he has received no prison or probation penalty. The two federal affairs have been abandoned in accordance with a long -standing policy of the Ministry of Justice so as not to pursue an in -office president. And the case in Georgia has reached significant delays when a state court of appeal disqualified the district prosecutor.

But although Trump is not confronted with legal consequences by directing the country, this does not mean that his criminal record has disappeared forever.

What was Trump accused?

Trump was charged in four cases, but only one was tried and led to a conviction.

In the New York case which led to his criminal conviction, Trump was accused of 34 counts of trade records. The deputies argued that Trump disguised the reimbursements for a legal payment of $ 130,000 for the Starstormy Danielsas porn legal costs before the 2016 elections.

In two federal cases which were rejected after his re -election, Trump was charged for allegedly plotting the 2020 elections and having allegedly managed the documents after leaving the White House. The two accusations were abandoned and the Jack Smith special council resigned.

Trump was also charged in an electoral racket case in Georgia. He is one of the 15 accused of the case which have not already pleaded guilty, but the future of the case is uncertain after the disqualification of the District of the County of Fulton. If she stays outside the case after a new call, it would be necessary to be reassigned to go to the trial, experts said in USA Today said.

When is Trump condemned?

Trump's conviction in criminal conviction in the Mush Money case took place on January 10, 2025. Trump was sentenced to “unconditional liberation”, which means that he has received no period or probation.

Judge Juan Merchan wished Trump “Godspeed” on his second presidency.

You can listen to the recording of the conviction here.

Yes, although calling someone a “criminal” is considered an obsolete language. Trump's crime conviction has not yet been erased by the appeal or radiation.

Has Trump calls on his 34 crimes?

Yes.

Trump is trying to move his criminal affair from the state to the federal court, reported ABC News, and a court of appeal is expected to hear arguments on June 11.

Contribution: Bart Jansen, Aysha Bagchi, Sarah D. Wire, USA Today

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

