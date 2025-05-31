Trump wants to speak to Xi after accused China of raping the trade agreement





Istanbul US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping, after accused China of raping a trade agreement announced earlier this month, may have plunged world trade into a state of uncertainty after signing the relief of the Agreement in Geneva. “They violated much of the agreement we have concluded,” Trump told journalists in the oval office. “I'm sure I'm going to talk to President XI, and I hope we will solve this problem.” Trump's remarks followed his accusation of China, which violated the preliminary trade agreement after talks in Geneva on May 10-11, possibly fueling trade tensions between the two best savings. The president declared earlier Friday in an article on social networks than because of his prices, China was in “serious economic danger”, with closed factories and “civil disorders”. He said he had concluded a rapid trade agreement with China to “save them”, and that after that the Chinese economy was normalizing again. “Everyone was happy! It is the good news !!! The bad news is that China, maybe not surprised for some, completely violated its agreement with us,” added Trump. China has responded to the accusation of recalling restrictions on American fleas, urging them again to “correct” the “erroneous” actions linked to the borders. “Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns in the United States concerning its abuse of export control in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” said CNBC, spokesperson for the Washington Embassy, ​​was cited by CNBC. “China once again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop the discriminatory restrictions against China and to maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva,” said the spokesperson. The United States and China suspended the reprisal rates for 90 days and mutually reduces the tariff rate by 115%. The United States's tariff rate against China was to be lowered to 30%, against 145%, while the China rate against the United States fell to 10%, compared to 125%in May 14. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

