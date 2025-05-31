Politics
If he must have to choose, Jokowi is more fit for PSI than PPP “
Jakarta, kompas.com – Political observer of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno is of the opinion that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) It is more suitable to join the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) than the United Development Party (PPP), if you have to vote between the two parties.
“For example, he must be forced to choose, Mr. Jokowi is indeed more fit and adapted to Psi Considering that from the start, the PSI had been a political party that was perpendicular and that its constituent base was Jokowi supporters, “said Adi Kompas.comFriday (30/05/2025).
In addition, said Adi, the PSI Qibla political movement was indeed Jokowi. In addition, Jokowi's son Kaesang is the party's general president (Ketum).
Meanwhile, according to ADI, the personification of the PPP of politics is a different Islamic party from Jokowi. Because the former governor of Dki Jakarta was known as a nationalist figure.
“The PPP base is a basis that does not choose Jokowi even in many ways is also very critical and anti-jookowi. This is the real reason why Jokowi does not correspond to the PPP, if you see the argument,” he said.
In addition, ADI said, PPP did not qualify for parliament in the 2024 legislative elections (Pileg).
In his opinion, Jokowi with a high election and popularity, is not suitable for PPP which has not qualified for Senayan.
According to ADI, Jokowi should join a large party with its political history which still wins the regional head election (Pilkada) in the presidential election (pills).
“This PPP is not eligible for Parliament. jokowi Who has a big name. Having a high election and popularity, yes, Jokowi are major parties, not parties that are not eligible for parliament, “he said.
As we know, before his name appears in PPP Ketum Camidon Exchange, Jokowi was also encouraged to register as a candidate for PSI Ketum.
Jokowi name offered
Meanwhile, the proposal by the name of Jokowi as a candidate for the PPP Ketum was revealed by the president of the PPP court, Ade Irfan Pulungan.
According to him, there is an internal PPP proposal making Jokowi a figure which is worth directing the PPP.
“There is also a development discourse, why don't we just offer Mr. Jokowi?” said IRFAN when he spoke with Kompas.com on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
IRFAN said that a number of figures' number to become the PPP President had emerged on the surface. They included Aniies Baswedan, Dudung Abdurachman, Amran Sulaiman, Saifullah Yusuf, Marzukie Ali and Agus Saparmanto.
However, the president of the party court said that Jokowi's name was the most perfect for leading the PPP. He thought that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia had a long political experience.
According to IRFAN, Jokowi is a figure with a full political assessment and expertise in the construction of political communication at different levels. Experience as mayor of Solo, governor of Dki Jakarta, to the President of the Republic of Indonesia two periods.
“If I see, the figure of Mr. Jokowi is very good for performing political communication. It is the figure which, in my opinion, can make a party.
Irfan said that if this speech really received a positive Jokowi response, it could be a momentum for the PPP rebirth. In fact, the party bearing the Kaaba would be able to obtain the DPR LIE seat if he is led by Jokowi.
