



Hiking prices could increase costs for American consumers and manufacturers of a variety of products, such as cars and houses, which use steel.

Donald Trump doubles prices on foreign steel

President Trump, during a visit to an American steel installation in Pennsylvania, announced that he would double prices on foreign steel to 50%.

President Donald Trump said that he was doubled by 50%foreign steel prices, making the announcement during a May 30 visit in an American Steel installation in Pennsylvania.

Trump previously reversed his threat of imposing 50% of Canada steel and aluminum prices.

Trump increased prices on foreign steel and aluminum after taking office for the second time, restoring the 25% tax which had been weakened by many exclusions and quotas of countries and thousands of specific exclusions to products.

Trump said higher rates will still secure the steel industry in the United States.

“No one is going to get around,” he said.

Although hiking prices can help us steel producers, it should increase costs for American consumers and manufacturers with a variety of products, from cars to houses that use steel.

Trump has launched the price increase as a means of eliminating competition from foreign steel producers, saying that 25% of foreign companies “can somehow overcome this fence”.

“At 50%, they can no longer overcome the fence,” he said.

TheSsteel's prices were among the first put into force by Trump when he returned to office in January. The 25% tariffs on most steel and aluminum imported in the United States entered into force in March, and he briefly threatened a 50% levy on Canadian steel but finally fell.

By virtue of the so-called National Security Authority section 232, import taxes include both raw metals and derivative products as diverse as stainless steel sinks, gas ranges, air conditioner evaporator coil, horse iron, aluminum pots and steel door hinges.

The total import value of 2024 for the 289 product categories reached $ 147.3 billion with almost two -thirds in aluminum and a third of steel, according to data from the census office recovered via the US International International Trade Data System.

On the other hand, the first two series of Trump punitive prices on Chinese industrial goods in 2018 during his first mandate totaled $ 50 billion of annual import value.

Trump was in Pennsylvania to boast what he described as a “partnership” between US Steel and Nippon Steel in Japan, which, according to him, would strengthen the steel industry in the United States. Nippon invests billions in the production of American steel in the framework of the agreement, said Trump.

“There will be no layoffs and no outsourcing, and each worker of American steel will soon receive a well -deserved $ 5,000 bonus,” said Trump.

Trump previously opposed an offer of Japanese to buy us steel, but said that over time, the agreement had improved.

Contribution: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/30/donald-trump-u-s-steel-tariffs-increase-50/83952953007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos