Ride May Gains actions in the best month since 2023 while investors are looking at past trade concerns

The shares have completed May with their best gains since 2023, investors, investors were increasingly sought to put commercial problems in the rear view mirror.

Large S&P 500 added 6.2% in the last 30 days, while the NASDAQ jumped 9.6% during this period, the strongest performance for both indices since November 2023. For S&P, it was the best May since 1990.

The Dow of 30 shares climbed 3.9% over the month.

There is apparently no end to market fluctuations that prevails over the trade war has triggered. Friday is no exception, the Nector markets opening up further on the new fears of renewed tensions with China. However, they finally moved higher, ending the day largely flat.

They were helped by the insurance of President Donald Trump later during the day that he did not want to fully reactivate disputes with China. The soothing speech had a few echoes of the meme “Taco” “Trump still chickens” with regard to conflicts that have grown in investment circles earlier this week. (The president completely rejected such an assertion when asked by a CNBC journalist.)

Trump set the early tone on Friday when he accused China of breaking a handshake pact that the two countries made in Geneva earlier this month which had helped bring back a commercial deadlock.

In an article on Truth Social just after 8 am, Trump wrote that China “completely violated its agreement with us” and reported a difficult answer to come.

“So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” The president said.

But in the remarks to the journalists of the White House on Friday, Trump calmed the markets saying that he planned to speak with XI of increasing tensions.

They violated a large part of the agreement we have concluded, said Trump, adding: But I'm sure I am not talking to President XI, and I hope to resolve it.

THE “commercial victory“The fact that the White House announced on May 12, which was to lead to China by removing reprisal rates and a suspension of” non-coatrated countermeasures against the United States. “The two parties agreed to lower the prices on each other by 115% for 90 days.

In a statement earlier Friday, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy said that even if the two parties had continued to engage in discussions from Geneva talks, “recently, China has raised the United States on several occasions concerning its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices.”

Several media reports this week said that the Trump administration has ordered American companies to stop shipping high -level goods, such as flea design software and chemicals in China.

Reuters reported Thursday That the new restrictions were likely to degenerate tensions with Beijing and “the strangulation points appear to prevent China from obtaining products necessary for the key sectors”.

“China again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva,” said the embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu.

The representative of American trade Jamieson Greer, speaking On CNBC Friday morning While Trump published his message, said “it was something we have discussed” since his meeting with China in Switzerland. “The Chinese slowly fly their compliance, which is completely unacceptable,” said Greer.

“You strive to be diplomatic and professional and do things behind closed doors. But at some point, the impact on the American economy or the commercial relationship becomes such that it is difficult to refuse this,” he continued.

On Thursday, the secretary of the treasure, Scott Bessent, said that commercial discussions with China were “a bit at neutral”. Bessent said he thought there would be more talks in the coming weeks, but “given the magnitude of the talks”, Trump and President XI should probably “weigh” first “.

The case struck another hung on Thursday after a court of appeal temporarily restored a set of prices that a federal commercial court had canceled a few hours earlier, throwing a new doubt about the path to Trump's import tax. The case should go to the Supreme Court.

Since Trump took up his duties, the S&P 500 has dropped by around 2% a modest drop that has masked weekly and even substantial oscillations.

A Friday report has shown that consumer spending slowed down a rate of 0.7% in March at 0.2% in April, adding to signs that Trump prices could cause economic slowdown.

Data is “clear evidence that consumers are fighting at home,” said fitch rating analysts in a note to customers, adding that Friday's release of the Bureau of Economic Analysis has also shown the highest savings rate since May 2024.

While the press release also saw a favorable inflation reading in April, Fitch analysts said that the federal reserve “probably interpreted it as calm before the storm” and continue to move with caution on interest rates.