The fight against the terror of India has not yet stopped, Op Sindoor, just the first arrow of our quiver: PM Modi in the bihar linked to the component





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 30 that the fight against Terrorism of India will continue and that the Sindoor operation was only an arrow in the country's quiver. It was the second public meeting that Modi tackled in Bihar after the April 22 terrorist attack Pahalgam which killed 26 people, mainly tourists in Jammu-et-Cachemire.

Pakistan and the world have seen the power of Sindoor of the girls of India … The world saw the unprecedented value and courage of the BSF during Operation Sindoor, said Moda addressing a rally in the bihar linked to the survey.

The assembly elections are scheduled for Bihar later this year.

Two weeks after Pahalgam's terrorist attack, India, on May 7, made precision strikes on at least nine terrorist camps in Pakistan in what is known as the Sindoor operation. India and Pakistan have engaged in four days of military action operation after the Sindoor operation. The two nations, however, agreed to understand military action on May 10.

Remember BSF Si Mohammad Imtiaz Modi also remembered that the BSF sub-inspector, Mohammad Imtiaz, a soldier of the district of Saran de Bihar, was killed in cross-border bombings in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on May 10.

While performing the sacred duty to serve the homeland, the BSF sub-inspector, Imtiaz, put his life on the border on May 10. I pay my respectful tribute to this son of the Bihar, “said the Prime Minister.

The enemy, said Modi, saw the power of Operation Sindoor. “They should understand that the struggle of India against terrorism has neither arrested nor decree. The Sindoor operation is only an arrow in our quiver. If the hood increases again, India will crush it by removing it from its hole, said that modifying that the terrorists considered themselves as safe under the protection of the Pakistani army.

“Our forces knee them in one stroke,” he said.

Projects 48,520 crore Earlier, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects of a value 48,520 crores in Karakat, Bihar.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Patna during a two -day visit in the state on Thursday, inaugurated the four Lans of the Patnagayadobhi section of NH22, worth 5,520 Core and eighty of high improvements in the highway and Gopalganj Town levels on NH27 to a function here. Modi has devoted the third railway line to the nation between the son Nagar Mohammad Ganj, which is worth 1,330 crores, among others, the PTI news agency said.

Modi recalled his promise of April 24 to retaliate in Pakistan during his speech on Friday. On April 24, two days after the attack on Pahalgam terrorism, Modi said he wanted the world to know that India would identify and punish all terrorists. Modi, in a rare English-speaking gesture, said that the people behind Pahalgam's terrorist attack and that those of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.

“A terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam and our innocent citizens were killed. I came to Bihar after that and I promised in the country that terrorist camps would be destroyed. I said they would be punished beyond their imagination. I came to Bihar today after keeping my promise,” said Modi on Friday.

Modi has also credited the Bihar CM and the head of JD-U Nitish Kumar from the end of the Bihar jungle. Nitish Kumar, who was with the India block, joined the National Democratic Alliance in January from last year.

When the Jungle Raj government was dismissed under the direction of Nitish Kumar here, the Bihar also began to move forward on the path of progress. Broken highways, bad railways, limited flight connectivity, this era has become history … A network of four -lane highways is under construction in Bihar … Bridges are under construction on all the main rivers, said Modi.

