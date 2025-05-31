Trump rents Elon Musk for a colossal change as a dogi advisor says goodbye | Donald Trump





Friday, Donald Trump saw Elon Musk of the White House, while the head of Tesla concluded more than four months at the head of the so-called government department of effectiveness, a disruptive incursion in federal ministries which has saved much less cost.

Standing alongside Trump in the oval office, Musk, who faced a 130 -day limit in his mandate as an employee of the special government which had ended two days before, swore that his departure was not the end of Doge.

The DOGE team will only strengthen with time. The influence of the Doge will only strengthen. I compare it to a kind of person of Buddhism, it's like a way of life, he said.

Trump was efficient in his praise of the richest man in the world, saying that Musk has brought a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington and calling Doge the most radical and consecutive government reform program.

The president presented to Musk a golden key from the White House to mark his service.

He readily accepted scandalous abuses and slander and lies and attacks, because he loves our country. I know it a lot, said Trump.

Their joint appearance occurred a few hours after the New York Times published a story detailing the use of ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushroom musks while campaigning for Trump last year. In the oval office, Musk wore a black cap and a costume jacket on a t-shirt, while sporting a bruise around his right eye, he said, his young son struck him while they were doing horses.

Designed on the campaign path shortly after Musk approved that Trumps tried to return to the White House, Doge was created by a decree that the president signed hours after being sworn. Its employees, many of whom are young and have links with Musk but little or no government service, then took place in federal agencies, canceling budgetary elements and leading employee endings.

An initial objective of reducing public spending by $ 2 of $ 2 has become 1 TN when Trump nevertheless swore a heavy sum that the president qualified the necessary component of his promised golden age of lower taxes, leighter government and the application of the stricter immigration law.

The unions and the Democrats protested against the mass dismissals of Doges and warned that its unorthodox efforts to coax federal workers from their work and collect information on their work would undermine government operations. The initiative made known its presence via emails which have become sadly famous, such as the fork in the delayed road resignation offers, or a short -term request that the staff of the departments subject a detailed list of their achievements.

DOGE has contributed to the layoffs of thousands of probationary workers and the dismantling of the American Agency for International Development (USAID), the two actions provoking legal challenges. While the initiative took steam in February, Musk appeared at a leading conservative conference exercising a chainsaw which he declared for the bureaucracy!

However, the aggressive pace of cost reduction has triggered errors, as when the administration rushed to hire probation employees to drop the agency which supervises nuclear weapons. The vandals motivated by antipathy towards Musk began to target Tesla vehicles and dealers, and reports emerged that its game through the federal government has enraged the secretaries of the newly confirmed cabinet.

The public -oriented website detailing its cuts has become known for its errors, but currently says that it has only saved $ 175 billion much less than the objective of musks.

We expect to make dollars in savings over time, said Musk in the oval office. Let's say that, in the middle of next year, with the support of the president and the congress, could we make a billion of dollars in savings? I think yes. Were on the right track to do so.

Republicans in Congress should try to codify the Dogeous cuts when they consider the bills of credits as part of the next federal exercise budget. As for Musk, he said that he would continue to visit here and be a friend and advisor to the president.

