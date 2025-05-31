



In today's edition, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have farewell to the Oval Office on live television. Meanwhile, Kristen Welker is in the last salvas of social networks in Vladimir Putin and what they could mean for the Russian-Ukraine War. And the main journalist of the Supreme Court Lawrence Hurley answers a question of reader on a notable provision nestled in the Budget Budget Bill which was recently adopted.

Scott Bland

Elon Musks missed the opportunity by Jonathan Allen

Friday, Elon Musk was held next to President Donald Trump in the oval office, but physical proximity denied a growing philosophical fracture between two of the most powerful men in the world, which led to a brutal advertising announcement of the technology he leaves Washington without having achieved his goal of decimating the federal government.

He came, he saw, he folded, Steve Bannon, a main adviser to the White House during the first mandate of Trumps who has an influence with the working wing of the base of Trumps Maga, in an exchange of text with NBC News.

Musk, who stood his arms folded on his chest while he and Trump took up questions, sported a bruise near his right eye an unmistakable metaphor for his tumultuous government service which, according to him, was incurred by playing with his 5 year old son X.

Trump took a more charitable vision of the Musk mandate at a sprawling press conference during which he also refused to exclude Sean Diddy Combs, who is tried for sex trafficking and other alleged crimes; said that he does not like the concept of the former first lady Jill Biden being forced to testify before the congress on the mental form of her husband; And predicted again that Iran was at the dawn to conclude an agreement which suspends its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

He had to go through slings and arrows, which is a shame because he is an incredible patriot, said Trump about Musk.

Trump and Musk both argued that Doge will continue to wipe the savings by eliminating waste and musk -free fraud.

This is not the end of Doge, but really the start, said Musk, promising to reach the billions of dollars in cuts in the middle of next year. At the same time, he spoke of cutting public spending, Musk praised Trumps renovating from the oval office.

I love gold on the ceiling, he said.

Musk argued that inertia has strangled its efforts to reduce public spending that raised a question if he was naive about the challenge of the mission he has undertaken.

The situation of the federal bureaucracy is much worse than what I thought, he told the Washington Post this week. I thought there were problems, but it is certainly a difficult battle trying to improve things at DC, to say the least.

Learn more

The next steps like Trump awakens the fury to Putin Kristen Welker

President Donald Trump has intensified the rhetoric attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin, but so far there is no teeth behind.

After months of Putin's cup on the world scene and to compete with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump has undergone rhetorical change in recent days.

He took on social networks to explode Putin to have gone absolutely crazy and for having unnecessarily killed many people, including Ukrainian citizens for no reason. He warned that what Vladimir Putin does not realize is that if it was not for me, a lot of really bad things would have happened to Russia, and I mean really bad. He plays with fire!

Trump now seems to warm up with the belief that many Western leaders have detained for years that Putin does not seriously push peace, apart from the total Russian victory. In recent weeks, we have seen some of the greatest bombings of the whole war, including a massive drone attack in kyiv which came in the shadow of an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

None of this means that Trump is Buddy-Buddy with Zelenskyy now, and he criticized the Ukrainian as a stubborn on Friday remarks in the oval office, even if he highlighted his disappointment with Putin.

Meanwhile, the question of the sanction of Russia and the sending of help to Ukraine obviously divides the GOP, and it does not necessarily go well with the first wing in America of the GOP that Trump commands. But if Trump wants to act, like the former vice-president Mike Pence told me that he had recommended during our conversation earlier this month, he has arrows in his quiver.

Earlier this week on Meet The Press Now, the former American ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told us that the only way to convince Putin to come to the negotiating table is to convince him that he cannot move forward on the battlefield. Although one can think that the West is used with regard to sanctions, McFaul said that there are much more on the table, in particular by entering more assets or by prohibiting the fleet of Russian shadows which ships oil to moor in Western ports.

And barely a few days ago, the Iowa GOP senator Chuck Grassley, an older statesman in the Senate, called Trump to be as decisive in new sanctions against Russia as regarding his effort against the University of Harvard.

So if Putin is short of leash with Trump, then what is the president waiting?

Join us on Sunday when we talk about this and a burst of other important national and international questions with the president of the House Mike Johnson and the Democratic Senator of Georgia Raphael Warnock.

Mailbag: Congress and the courts

Thank you to everyone who sent us an email! The question of this week's reader is on a provision under the radar in the great bill of republicans.

I heard that the bill contains a language which removes an authority from the judges to keep someone in contempt when it does not comply with the ordinances of the courts. Is it true? I saw a lot on the financial implications but nothing about it.

To answer this, we turned to the main journalist of the Supreme Court Lawrence Hurley. Here is his answer:

The Bill of the House law indeed includes a provision which would limit the ability of federal judges to hold people in outrage for having violated judicial orders. (Read it here.)

The measure supported by the Republicans comes in the midst of a considerable decline in the law compared to a certain number of judges who have not only blocked Trump's administration policies, but also asked whether the administration complies with decisions and at least considered the outrage procedure.

The provision in question would seek to limit the ability of judges to continue outrageous conclusions by retaining federal funds that could be used to enforce such a decision unless the applicant is not deposited when looking for a temporary prohibition order or a preliminary injunction.

But there is no guarantee that the Senate will include the language in its version of the bill, in part because it can drop rules intended to ensure that the provisions of the budget bill have a direct link with federal income.

Today, the other best stories A temporary victory over temporary status: the Supreme Court said it would continue to let the administration revoke the temporary legal status of more than 500,000 immigrants from four countries as disputes continue. Find out more by speaking of having teeth: a new study warns that a ban on 50 fluorine states in water could lead to 1 in 3 children in America by developing cavities over the next five years. Find out more about roller coaster: Trumps Tweet accusing China of fleeing an agreement on prices has sent actions slippery in the midst of uncertainty linked to the trade war between the two countries. Find out more about the fate of FEMA: while the Ministry of Internal Security publicly says that it will get rid of FEMA, it moves quietly to keep certain key parts in place before the hurricanes season. Find out more getting out of Dodge: an increasing number of legislators seek to abandon Washington for the mansions of governors, leaving a limitless job for a chance to return home. Find out more inflation rate: inflation has not changed much in April, according to new data published by the Commerce Department. Read more Poke: The Trump administration wants more verification of the social media of candidates for Visa Harvards. Find out more Bernie Kerik died: the former New York police commissioner who then spent three years in prison in taxes and false accusations before being forgiveness died at the age of 69. Learn more

It's all of the political bureau for the moment. Today's newsletter was compiled by Scott Bland and Ben Kamisar.

If you have comments, tastes or aversions send us an email to [email protected]

And if you're a fan, please share with everyone and anyone. They can register here.

