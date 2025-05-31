Pran Jaye by …: PM Modi defines the stand of the new India in the severe anti-terrorist message in Pakistan





Last update: May 30, 2025, 12:08 Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his wish for a Bihar rally one day after Pahalgam's terrorist attack and said he had returned to the state after held his promise. Prime Minister Modi remembers his Bihar's promise after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam (CNN-News18) Pran Jaye by Vachan Na Jaye, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoted this famous Lord Ram line at Bihar to say that he had also held his promise made on April 24 in Bihar that India will break the terrorist seat in Pakistan and reduce them to dust. The Bihar is the first state that will go to the ballot box in October-November this year, post-operation Sindoor. Being a state of Hindi language at the heart, the resonance of the Sindoor operation should be raised here with nationalism and patriotism. The NDA led by the BJP had swept the 40 seats at Bihar in Lok Sabha's polls in 2019, months after the Balakot air strike by India. In the Bihar elections in 2020, the BJP had become the single part of the state with 80 seats. On Thursday, the PM presented a big show on the road in Patna and the BJP set up great hobby. The party clearly takes an Operation Sindoors message to the Bihars. PM returned to Bihar with a massive rally in Karakat, exactly 35 days after his rally in Madhubani, when he promised a strong answer against Pakistan after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. The PM reminded the crowd the same thing, saying how he realized the wish he made. Lord Rams Line was that a promise once made, she will be filled. It is now a policy of the new India. In Pahalgam, the terrorist attack took place. Our innocent civilians were killed. I came a day later to Bihar (April 24) and I promised in the country of the Bihar country that the terrorist seat of Pakistan will be reduced to dust. I had said that we will punish them beyond their imagination. Today, I came to Bihar after held my promise, “said the Prime Minister in his rally. The Prime Minister said that those who wiped Sindoor, our forces had reduced their headquarters to dust. Pakistan has seen the power of the Sindoor of our women. The terrorists thought they were safe in the shelter of the Pakistani army. We brought the Pakistani army to your knees. We destroyed their air bases and military facilities in a few minutes. It is the new India and our strength. Pakistan must understand that the Sindoor operation is only an arrow of our arsenal. Our battle against terrorism has not finished or slowed down. If still a terrorist strike occurs, we will destroy the heads of the snakes, “the Prime Minister told Karakat. The NDA is a great coalition of Caste at Bihar with the BJP, Nitish Kumars Jdu and Chirag Paswans LJP in an alliance. The NDA won 29 of the 40 seats in Lok Sabha in Bihar in the general elections last year. When the BJP and the JDU had disputed an alliance during the elections in the 2020 assembly, the BJP had become the single part with 80 seats while the JDU won 45 seats. Nitish Kumar was appointed chief minister and he transferred camps to the RJD later. But he returned to the fold of the NDAS two years ago and promised to stay with NDA. Aman Sharma Aman Sharma, editor -in -chief – National Affairs of CNN -News18, and head of the office in News18 in Delhi, has more than two decades of experience in the coverage of the wide range of policies and the office of the Prime Ministers ….Learn more Aman Sharma, editor -in -chief – National Affairs of CNN -News18, and head of the office in News18 in Delhi, has more than two decades of experience in the coverage of the wide range of policies and the office of the Prime Ministers …. Learn more Location : Bihar, India, India Posted for the first time: India News Pran Jaye by …: PM Modi defines the stand of the new India in the severe anti-terrorist message in Pakistan

