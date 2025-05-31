Trump gives a Musc Oval Office to send after the turbulence of the Doges





Elon Musk officially leaves the Trump administration

Elon Musk leaves the Trump administration as his 130 days allocated at the end of a “special government employee”.

Elon Musk arrived in Washington, DC, with great hopes. He left with a literal and reputative black eye.

President Donald Trump marked the end of Musk's mandate as a government employee with an event at the oval office on May 30, where he thanked the billionaire for his work leading the government's ministry of efficiency and gave him a golden key.

Let’s have brought a colossal change in old ways to do business in Washington, Trump said.

The warm Sendoff came after Musk had trouble unlocking cost savings in the federal government, offering much less than he promised. He leaves Washington DC a much more polarizing figure, the subject of intense criticisms and protests that fell his commercial empire.

Musk appeared in the oval office dressed in black, from his Hate Doge to his t-shirt and his blazer. He also had a black eye that had given him his young son.

Musk's DOGE work, on the other hand, has left its poorly bruised reputation, which formed the subtext of a large part of the rally of the Oval Office. Trump complained about the billionaire suffering “from slings and arrows” and Musk said Doge has become a “bogeyman”.

Musk used Doge for Bulldozer by the federal government, closing entire agencies and establishing mass licensees. The result, he said on May 30, has so far represented about 160 billion dollars in savings, well below the 2 dollars of which he spoke on the campaign track and 1 dollars billion he promised after Trump took office.

Critics complained of harming vital programs with blind and non -supporter researchers calculated that most of the savings will be destroyed by workers' reinstatement costs whose layoffs were illegal, defending these cases in court and other effects such as loss of income to reduce IR. The result that resulted has wreaked havoc.

The billionaire is now moving away from his government work to focus more on his companies such as the Tesla electric car company, which was targeted by demonstrators and has seen sales slip.

Here are five points to remember from the Oval Office event.

Musk says he will always be there

The release of Musk as the chief of the Doge came as his designation as “employee of the special government” which allowed him to stay at work during the end of 130 calendar days per year.

“My time as an employee of the special government had to end, it was a limited thing,” said Musk on May 30.

The billionaire promised that Doge's work will continue, however, calling it “lifestyle” which “permeates throughout the government”.

Musk also said he would continue to visit and consult Trump.

Let's not really go out, he's going to be two ways, it's his baby, “said Trump.

However, Musk has taken measures to distance himself from the Trump policy and administration after a tumultuous period. He recently declared that he was planning to spend “much less” for campaigns after dropping $ 290 million for Trump to be elected and $ 20 million for a losing legal race in Wisconsin and drew attention to criticizing Trump's main legislative priority, saying that this would add to the deficit and “would undermine the work of the Doge team.

Literal Musk Literal Eye

Doge's backlash hurts the reputation of Musk. He also underwent some physical pain recently, the result of “Horsage around” with his 5 -year -old son, X.

“I said,” Go ahead, hit me in the face. “And he did it,” Musk said in the oval office explaining his eye with a black butter.

The injury has caused immediate speculation on social networks. The 14 children of Musk were a source of fascination, he entered the spotlight to lead the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, with weeks of passes passing through the Oval Office and around Capitol Hill.

Musk closes the issue of drug use

The oval office meeting came the same day. The New York Times reported that musk has frequently used drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic fungi with Trump in 2024. The newspaper said that it was not clear if Musk consumed drugs while working for Trump in the Ministry of Government.

A journalist tried to ask Musk on his alleged drug that used the 2024 campaign. But Musk dodged the issue and criticized the New York Times report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“Allows you to move on,” said Musk, standing behind the president at the office resolved.

Musk, CEO of the car manufacturer Tesla and Rocket Company SpaceX, and owner of the social-media X platform, acknowledged in March 2024 that he used prescription prescription to combat episodes of depression. He was worried about business leaders smokes in the marijuanadar of a podcast in 2018.

The story of the New York Times was built on Awall Street Journal Story in January 2024 This alleged musk used drugs such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and mushrooms. The campaign presented an erratic behavior, such as the Jump of Musc on stage behind Trump during a October rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Musk did not answer questions from journalists related to his drug use, but he previously recognized to use “a small quantity” of ketamine “once every two weeks” and marijuana “almost never”. The New York Times reported that its use of ketamine was often sufficient to affect its bladder.

Trump's matrimonial advice in Macron

Musk's Shiner of his son was not the only physical incident that came at the Oval Office event.

Trump offered advice for French President Emmanuel Macron after video of macrons of macrons, apparently threw his face in front of an open plane door has become viral: “Make sure the door remains closed.”

Trump minimized the incident when asked about it.

“He's going well too. They're fine,” said Trump. “They are two very good people, I know them very well.”

Macron called speculations on the incident with his wife, Brigitte Macron, “nonsense”, saying that it showed the “joking” couple. The clip was taken after the couple landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, as part of a tour in Southeast Asia.

Diddy Pardon?

Trump also asked the forgiveness of the rapper known as Diddy, saying that he had not been approached from his subject, but no elimination of the moving from the Clemence.

Fox News journalist Peter Doocey questioned Trump on May 30 on a possible forgiveness for Sean Combs, the musician who is in federal trial in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking. The two men have been friends in the past.

“Well, Nobodys asked,” said Trump. “I know people think about it.”

Contribution: Joey Garrison

