Why the trade war in the United States-China is there to stay

The roller coaster mountains that President Donald prevails over the war trade which steams this week. On Wednesday, a federal district court brought a hard blow to Trump When he reigned That his radical world rates were illegal. On Thursday, a court of appeal ruled that the samples could remain in place for the moment. And then, Friday, Trump accused China of having violated a preliminary trade agreement and suggested that he would answer. As all of this takes place and the American legal system Lighting to a final verdictOne thing is clear: the White House must obtain a real commercial and fast strategy.

Few problems are more fundamental prevailing on the vision of the world only on trade. For Trump, trade is not just an economic problem, but a decisive test to know if America is Win or lose on the world scene. Even the questions of war and peace, like Taiwan and the Sea of ​​Southern China, apparently took a rear seat to prevail over the obstinate fixation on the surplus of the trade of China with the United States

During his first mandate, Trump launched a trade war against China with a goal, as He framed itpunish Chinese disloyal commercial practices. The trade war ended with a phase agreement one in which China has promised to increase its future purchases of American products and to promulgate structural reforms. In the end, this agreement Delivery failure. The Chinese underwent their promises. Asset blame Biden administration for not having applied the agreement.

The disappointment of the disappointment of his first trade war with China, Trump launched a second when he returned to the position earlier this year. This time, he surrounded himself with loyalists who supported his instinct for public confrontation and fast climbing to force China at the negotiating table. Trumps' approach seemed to be built on the hypothesis that the Chinese economy was fragile and that Beijing would complete pressure.

This bet turned against him. China retaluance with counter-tale. Beijing too implemented New new export controls on minerals and criticism magnets on which the American industries depend. Chinese decision -makers moved quickly to consolidate the Chinese economy while expanding trade links with other partners. Rather than withdrawing, China struck back.

As the economic costs of the trade war rose on both sides Pacific, Trump designated his secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to negotiate a 90 -day truce. The Chinese accepted. Trumps trade war with China is not over. It is simply interrupted. Trump will continue to return to the grievance well on the commercial imbalance of the Americas with China until he can conclude an agreement which he can sell in victory to the American public.

But this is where the friction resides. Based on my recent exchanges with Chinese officials and experts, it seems that Beijing has taken measures in America in recent weeks and has concluded that China has a greater capacity to resist economic pain that American Chinaas leaders are not lacking in all agreement with the Mercurial Trump will last. At a more fundamental level, Chinese leaders are not clear about what Trump specifically seeks what he would offer in return.

Thursday, the secretary of the Treasury, bessent Blocked And suggested that Trump and Xi Jinping have a call. But until the Trump administration can articulate its concrete objectives, its strategy to achieve them and its vision of a productive process to do so, the American-chinual trade war will remain impartial.

To be clear, the Trump administration has legitimate grievances on Chinese unfair economic practices. Chinese Market access barriers,, Forced technology transfersAnd State -led subsidies favorite industries and companies have created Massive global trade distortions. But the grievance is not a strategy. And daily improvisation is not a formula of progress in negotiations.

The 90 -day commercial break gives Trump's time and space to do your homework. This means rejecting the failed hypotheses that Xi Cavera under pressure and will rather work hard to do what Trump specifically aims to achieve and what he is ready to give in return.

In the end, trade policy does not consist in scoring points or undermining competitors. It is a question of making America stronger, safer and more prosperous. If Trump wants to succeed, he will have to go beyond theaters and prepare for the process of grinding negotiation with China waiting.

