Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of wanting to scuttle future talks L'Express
The Ukrainian apartment Volodymyr Zelensky is this Friday, May 30, to confirm the participation of his country of talks with Russia on Monday Istanbul, accusing Moscow of scratching them by refusing to transmit lavance his “mmorandum” of his conditions for a peace agreement.
Diplomatic efforts to put an end to Lukraine Linvasion, launched in 2022, have been unintensified for a few weeks, but have come up against the adhesive between Moscow and kyiv, who reject the responsibility of the lack of concrete progress.
Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin this Friday to refuse to communicate kyiv his “mmorandum” of the conditions for a peace agreement, while confirming Lukraine's participation in the new talks on Monday Istanbul.
“For more weeks, the Russians have been unable to have this so-called 'Mmorandum',” Dnonc on X The Ukrainian Prs. “Unfortunately, Russia does everything it can for a next potential runner to do no re-river,” he insisted, while Moscow claims to deny its dlgation for new ngociations on Monday.
The Kremlin in Cart this Friday a meeting offers by Turkey between Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, under LGIDE of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conditioning any summit of this type lobtention of “Rsults” in ngociations with kyiv.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov also affirms that Russia would send a Dlgation which will be “ready” for new talks with Lukraine Monday Istanbul, Ms. Si kyiv has not yet confirmed his participation.
Turkish Minister for Trangres Affairs Hakan Fidan, on a visit kyiv, had a little more tax than Turkey welcomed a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. “We sincerely think that it is possible to crown the first and second talks in distant by a meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, under the direction of Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” he DCLAR. Daprs, Russia and Lukraine “wish a cease-fire” and must now “express their positions of ngociation”. “I see that the question begins to take a more optimistic turn measurement that ngociations begin. The two parties want a ceasefire. No one says that it (nen wants) not,” he dclar in the train that led him kyiv, according to the tatic anadolu. However, he recognized that “both parties have different requirements”. “These requirements must be reconciled. This is used by ngociation and mdiation,” he DCLAR.
Hakan Fidan was returned this week in Russia where he was reu by the Prsident Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Serge Lavrov. He had to meet kyiv on Friday, the president Volodymyr Zelensky and several senior officials, including the ministers of the Dfense and Trangres Affairs. “Turkey is an Idal actor,” he said, recalling that the proposal for a new meeting by Moscow intervened immudiably after his visit.
Emmanuel Macron speaks of a “Crdibility test” for the United States
Emmanuel Macron affirms this Friday whether or not to sanction Russia if it refuses a cease-fire in Ukraine was a “CRDIBILITE test” for the United States of Donald Trump. If Russia “confirms” what “is not to make peace”, Washington must confirm his “engagement” to sanction Moscow, said the FRANY president before the press during a Singapore visit, stressing that “it is a CRDIBILITE test for the Amricans”.
“I maintained myself 48 hours ago with the PRS President Trump who marked his impatience. The question now is: Quen do we do? We (Europens, editor's note) are PRTS,” said the French leader, who sex Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
The cans of ngociations between Russia and Ukraine is “pain” living, sinquite the UN
Les can of peace ngociations between Moscow and kyiv is “pain” alive, Sested Inquired on Thursday a senior UN official. After “a prudent hope of diplomatic progress”, “instead of Davances towards Peace, we saw a brutal dattaques Russian Pusher Grande Chellle through the country”, a DCLAR in front of the SCURIT Council The UN Gnral Subsecrtaire for Political Affairs, Rosemary Dicarlo. In particular, she did the Lattaque rear suffered by Lukraine on the night of Sunday Monday, having involved a record number of 355 drones, after a weekend of mass strikes. Strikes that occurred a few days after the discussions on May 16 Istanbul of Russian and Ukrainian Dlgations.
“A new escalation would not only aggravate the DVastor assessment for civilians but would also endanger the difficult peace efforts,” warned the UN official. “Les Les Les Part that the parties are capable of Sasseoir and Ngocier is still alive, but pain,” she said, vocating the “frustration” after a short Denhousiasme Distriode on the diplomatic field.
