Drugs, conjugal advice and this Black Eye: The main take-out dishes of Oval Office Send-Off for Elon Musk | Donald Trump





On Friday, Donald Trump organized an Oval Office press conference with Elon Musk to mark the end of the mandate of technological billionaires as a special employment of the government supervising the so-called Ministry of Government, or DOGE.

The starting of musks comes after weeks of increasing pressure during his stay in Doge, in which he reduced thousands of jobs, resources and public spending.

Here are the main points to remember from the event:

1. Let's not really leave, says Trump

Musk really does not leave and many of his Doge team will stay in the administration, Trump told journalists about what was to be official of musks on the last day as an employee of the special government.

Elon really doesn't leave, said Trump. He will be two directions. I think I have the feeling that it is his baby, and I think he will do a lot.

Musk later said that it was not the end of Doge, but really the start, adding that he will continue to visit the White House as an Imi and advise the President.

I hope to continue to provide advice whenever the president wishes, said Musk. I hope yes, replied Trump.

2. Both have sought to minimize rumors of a rift

Trump praised Musk as one of the greatest business leaders and innovators that the world has ever produced and brought tribute to the technological billionaires who sweep and the efforts to reduce federal workforce and reduce government size.

Sumptuous praise occurred only a few days after Musk has publicly criticized the Trumps tax expenditure bill, saying that it was disappointed and that it undermines the work that the Doge team does.

The comments of musks seemed to indicate that the honeymoon between the two men was over, but on Friday, there was no sign of friction between the pair.

Trump presented to Musk a large golden key sporting the badge of the White House, which he said that he only gave to the very special people as a thank you.

3. Musk wears a black eye and blames his son

Musk attended the press conference with a black cap, a black jacket and a black t-shirt with the words The Dogefather as well as a visibly bruised right eye.

Asked about the bruise, Musk said that his five-year-old son, X A-12, had struck him in the face: I just hiked with X and I said: Go ahead, hit me in the face. And he did it.

I didn't really feel much at the time, he added. But I guess it dies.

Musk joked that he was not near France at the time, a reference to a viral video seeming to show the president of the French president Emmanuel Macrons, Brigitte, pushing Macron opposite.

4. Trump offers matrimonial advice to Macron

Asked about the video of Macron and his wife and if he had marital advice for the couple, Trump replied: Make sure the door remains closed.

It is good. They are fine, added Trump. They are two very good people whom I know very well, and I do not know what it was, but I know him very well, and they are fine.

5. Musk dodges a question about alleged drug consumption

Musk postponed a New York Times report on his alleged drug consumption while being one of the nearest advisers. Allows you to move on, he said when he asked him questions about the article, before hiding against the newspaper for their lies on the Russiagate hoax.

According to Times, Musk has embarked on a wide consumption of drugs during its ascent to political importance, regularly consuming ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. Its ordinary medication box contained pills bearing Adderall marks alongside other substances, the newspaper said.

His use of ketamine was so frequent that he told people that it had caused bladder problems, the report said. Sources have told the newspaper that he had consumed powerful anesthetic sometimes daily rather than the small quantity taken about once every two weeks that he claimed during the interviews.

