“ Brahmos gave white nights in Pakistan '': PM Modis Stern Reply to Shehbaz Sharif





Last update: May 30, 2025, 6:00 p.m. PM Modi's remarks on the Brahmos missile came in response to the recent recent confirmation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs that Indian missiles had reached several targets in his country Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Adampur air base. (Image / x) One day after the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that Indias Brahmos missiles reach their goals before Pakistan could meet the morning of May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that supersonic cruise missiles had left the neighboring country. In the Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur to launch development projects worth almost 50,000 breaks of rupees, Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian army for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying that India had destroyed terroral deales in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan. We entered their camps (terrorists) and destroyed the terrorist sites in Pakistan. Our armed forces have shown such courage that the Pakistani army ended up begging to stop the war, “said Prime Minister Modi, adding that Brahmos had given the Pakistani army of white nights.” #WATCH | Kanpur, up: prime minister Narendra Modi Says, “We enter their (terrorist) camps and destroyed the terror sites in Pakistan. Our Armed Forces Showed such courage that pakistan army eDed up begging to stop the wari wi tell enemies who begged us to stop pic.twitter.com/jqeqga4vgr Years (@ani) May 30, 2025 The Prime Ministers notes on the Brahmos missile came in response to the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs recent confirmation that Indian missiles had reached several targets in Pakistan in the nights of May 9 and 10. Speaking in Azerbaijan, Sharif recognized that the dam which included Brahmos MissilesChat attracted the Pakistani army out of the Pakistani. He also revealed that Pakistan had prepared a strike just before the blow of the Indian missiles. Earlier this month, Sharif admitted that the Indian missiles, including the Brahmos, had targeted key locations such as the Pakistans Nur Khan air base and other strategic sites in the first hours of May 10. These missile strikes would have been part of Operation Indias Sindoor, a reprisal response launched against the drone and missile attacks in Pakistan on the night of May 7. These Pakistani strikes had followed the targeting of the India accuracy of nine terrorist camps inside Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, including the seat of Lashkar-E-Taibas. Ronit Singh Ronit Singh, Senior News18.com sub-dector, works with the India and Breaking News team. He focuses on Indian policy and aims to cover the unexplored angles. Ronit is a former student of Christ (reputed to be …Learn more Ronit Singh, Senior News18.com sub-dector, works with the India and Breaking News team. He focuses on Indian policy and aims to cover the unexplored angles. Ronit is a former student of Christ (reputed to be … Learn more Posted for the first time: India News “ Brahmos gave white nights in Pakistan '': PM Modis Stern Reply to Shehbaz Sharif

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/india/brahmos-gave-sleepless-nights-to-pakistan-pm-modis-stern-reply-to-shehbaz-sharif-9360401.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos