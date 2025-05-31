Politics
China calls Trump for “abuse” of semiconductor export controls
China calls on the United States to “discriminatory restrictions” in its use of export controls in the flea industry, after the Trump administration accused the second world economy of violation of a preliminary trade agreement between the two countries.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns in the United States concerning its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” said spokesman for the American Embassy of China, Liu Pengyu, in NBC News.
This is the last climbing of the simmering trade between the United States and China, in particular with regard to artificial intelligence and the infrastructure necessary to develop the most advanced technologies.
China’s response comes after President Donald Trump said early on Friday in a social networks that China had violated a trade agreement. US trade representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC in an interview that “the Chinese slowly rolled his conformity”.
On May 12, the United States and China agreed for a 90-day suspension on most of the prices imposed on each side. This agreement follows an economic and commercial meeting between the two countries in Geneva, in Switzerland.
“China once again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop the discriminatory restrictions against China and to maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva,” said the embassy spokesperson.
The declaration did not specify any measure taken by the United States earlier this month, China said The United States “abused” export controls after the United States has prohibited American import companies or Even using Huawei's Ai Chips.
The United States has limited exports of certain chips and china flea technology as part of a national defense strategy dating back to the first Trump administration.
In 2019, President Trump cut Huawei access to American technology, which forced him to leave the smartphones sector essentially for a few years before being able to develop his own chips without using an intellectual property or American infrastructure. In 2022, the Biden administration first moved to cut Chinese access to the fastest IA fleas made by Nvidia And Advanced micro-apparents.
The restrictions have recently intensified, and earlier this week, chip software manufacturers, including Synopsys And Cadence design systemssaid they had received letters from the American trade department telling them to stop selling in China.
NVIDIA, which manufactures the most advanced semiconductors for AI applications, opposed vocally to the controls of American exports, claiming that they would simply force China to develop its own chip ecosystem instead of building around American standards.
NVIDIA was informed earlier this year that he could no longer sell his h20 chip at China, a restriction which, according to the company, said that this week, it would miss about 8 billion dollars in sales during the current quarter. The H20 chip was specially designed by Nvidia to comply with the 2022 restrictions, but the Trump administration said in April that the company needed an export license. NVIDIA said that there was $ 4.5 billion in inventory that he could not reuse with $ 4.5 billion.
“The United States has based its policy on the hypothesis that China cannot make IA chips,” said Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, to Investors on the call of the company's profits. “This hypothesis has always been questionable, and now it's clearly bad.”
The Trump administration has canceled a large rule of control of flea exports which was implemented by the Biden administration called “AI dissemination rule”, which would have placed export ceilings on most countries. A new and simpler rule is expected in the coming months.
