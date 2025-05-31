Watch: Trump says he doubles 50% steel import prices at Us Steel Plant





West Mifflin President Pennsylvania (AP) Donald Trump said on Friday at Pennsylvania Steelworkers HES doubling the 50% steel import rate to protect their industry, a spectacular increase that could further increase the prices of a metal used to make housing, cars and other goods.

Look at Trump's comments in the player above.

In an article later on his Truth social platform, he added that aluminum rates would also be doubled at 50%. He said that the two pricing hikes would come into effect on Wednesday.

Read more: how steel and aluminum are a fundamental part of American life

Trump speaks to Us Steels my Valley Worksirvin Plant in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, where he also discussed an agreement of details in which the Japan Japanese Steel will invest in the emblematic American steel.

Although Trump initially promised to block Japanese steelmakers to buy US Steel, based in Pittsburgh, he reversed the course and announced an agreement last week for the partial property of Japanese.

It is not clear, however, if the agreement that his administration helped the broker were finalized or how the property would be structured. Japanese Steel never said that he was attempting his attempt to buy and control upright US Steel as a subsidiary in exclusive property, even if she increased the amount of money that she promised to invest in American steel factories and guaranteed that she would not hide the workers or closing factories when she asked for federal approval of the acquisition.

Watch: Trump rejects the idea that he is walking on prices

Here were today to celebrate a successful agreement which will guarantee that this American sexual company remains an American company, said Trump by opening an event in one of the Steels warehouses. You will remain an American business, you know, right?

Regarding prices, Trump said that the doubling of imported steel samples will even more guarantee the steel industry in the United States, but that an increase as spectacular could increase even higher prices.

Steel prices have climbed 16% since Trump became president in mid-January, according to the government's price index.

Watch: What following for Trumps prices in the middle of the two legal senses

In March 2025, steel cost $ 984 per metric ton in the United States, much more than the price in Europe ($ 690) or China ($ 392), according to the US trade department. The United States has produced about three times more steel than it imported it last year, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea being the largest sources of steel imports.

Analysts credited prices to return to Trumps in the first quarter to help strengthen the national steel industry, which Nippon Steel wanted to capitalize in his offer to buy us steel.

The United Steelworkers Union has remained skeptical.

Its president, David McCall, said in a statement that the union is most concerned about the impact that this merger of steel in a foreign competitor has on national security, our members and the communities where we live and work.

Watch: Kevin Oleary on Trumps Trade War and Battle with Harvard

Trump stressed that the agreement would maintain American control of the legendary company, which is considered a political symbol and an important question for the country's supply chain, industries such as automotive manufacturing and national security.

Trump, who is eager to conclude agreements and announce new investments in the United States since the White House retirement, also tries to satisfy voters, including the blue passes, who elected him as he called to protect American manufacturing.

Us Steel has not publicly communicated any details of an alternative agreement to investors. Nippon Steel published a declaration approving the proposed partnership but did not disclose conditions either.

States and federal legislators who have been informed of the question describe an agreement in which Japanese will buy American steel and spend billions for American steel facilities in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Alabama, Arkansas and Minnesota. The company would be supervised by an executive suite and a board of directors made up mainly of Americans and protected by the veto of American governments in the form of gold.

Find out more: the Court of Appeal temporarily allows Trump to resume collecting prices under an emergency law for the powers

The workers of unionized steel said that there was a shared opinion in the ranks of the acquisition of Japanese Steels, but that the feeling has changed over time because they have become more convinced that we, Steel, would end up arresting their Pittsburgh factories.

Clifford Hammonds, an online feeder from the factory where Trump spoke, said at least that the agreement will help modernize the aging plant and increase production.

He puts money back in the plant to help rebuild it, because this plant is old, it collapses. We don't really produce as much as we should be because, as I said, this place is old. It collapses. We need a certain type of investment to repair the machines we have worked, said Hammonds.

Regardless of the conditions, the question spent an importance for Trump, who declared last year that he would block the agreement and foreign property of US Steel, as was former president Joe Biden.

Trump promised during the campaign to revitalize American manufacturing a priority of his second mandate in power. And the fate of the US Steel, formerly the largest company in the world, could become a political responsibility in the mid-term elections of its republican party in the Swing State of Pennsylvania and other battlefield states depending on industrial manufacturing.

Trump said on Sunday that he would not agree if Us Steel was not under American control. He said he would keep his head office in Pittsburgh.

The president closed his remarks on Friday by thanking the workers in steel.

With the help of patriots like you, was going to produce our own metal, release our own energy, secure our own future, build our country, control our destiny, “he said. We will once again put Pennsylvania steel in the backbone of America like never before.

In recent days, Trump and other US officials have started to promote the new commitment of Japanese Steels to invest $ 14 billion in addition to its $ 14.9 billion offer, including the construction of a new electric furnace mill somewhere in the United States

He was joined on stage on Friday by several American steel workers, including Jason Zugai, vice-president of the United Steelworkers Local Union at the Irvin finishing plant who challenged the international union to support Nippon Steels Stock Exchange to buy American steel.

Zugai, whose father had lost his job in an aciériale for years earlier, put pressure on local officials and members of the congress to support the agreement, believing that US Steel would ultimately make his Pittsburgh factories close.

In his remarks, Zugai told Trump, I knew that you would not let us fall and that Nippon Steels offered $ 14 billion in investments in steel production in American life.

The editors of the Associated Press Josh Boak in Washington and Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-trump-delivers-remarks-at-rally-to-promote-deal-for-japan-based-company-and-u-s-steel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos