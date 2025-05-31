Organizing talks in terms of leadership between Ukraine and Russia after negotiations between delegations will benefit the peace process, Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday, stressing that this should happen without much delay.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed bilateral links and regional and global issues, according to the Trkiye communications department.

He said the discussion on a possible ceasefire in the second round of the talks in Russia-Ukraine, planned to stand in Istanbul, will open the way to peace.

He stressed the importance of participation in talks with high -level delegations for the continuation of the momentum built for peace.

During his official visit to Ukraine, the best diplomat in Trkiye, Hakan Fidan, also met several senior Ukrainian officials.

Stressing that Ankara is favorable to the continuation of talks between the two delegations that started in Istanbul at the beginning of May, the Turkish president expressed his satisfaction that the exchange of prisoners was agreed during the talks was carried out in a short time.

Trkiye will continue his efforts to ensure just and lasting peace between kyiv and Moscow, added Erdogan.

The previous series of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place on May 16 in Istanbul and ended with a decision on the exchange of prisoners1,000 detainees from each agreement and the agreement to prepare memorandums for new negotiations.

Moscow and kyiv both expressed their satisfaction with the May meeting, which hopes that the June Tour could produce other progress towards a cease-fire.