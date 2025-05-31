Politics
Ukraine-Russia in terms of leadership speaks key to the peace process, explains Erdogan after the call with Zelenskyyy
Organizing talks in terms of leadership between Ukraine and Russia after negotiations between delegations will benefit the peace process, Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday, stressing that this should happen without much delay.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed bilateral links and regional and global issues, according to the Trkiye communications department.
He said the discussion on a possible ceasefire in the second round of the talks in Russia-Ukraine, planned to stand in Istanbul, will open the way to peace.
He stressed the importance of participation in talks with high -level delegations for the continuation of the momentum built for peace.
During his official visit to Ukraine, the best diplomat in Trkiye, Hakan Fidan, also met several senior Ukrainian officials.
Stressing that Ankara is favorable to the continuation of talks between the two delegations that started in Istanbul at the beginning of May, the Turkish president expressed his satisfaction that the exchange of prisoners was agreed during the talks was carried out in a short time.
Trkiye will continue his efforts to ensure just and lasting peace between kyiv and Moscow, added Erdogan.
The previous series of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place on May 16 in Istanbul and ended with a decision on the exchange of prisoners1,000 detainees from each agreement and the agreement to prepare memorandums for new negotiations.
Moscow and kyiv both expressed their satisfaction with the May meeting, which hopes that the June Tour could produce other progress towards a cease-fire.
|
Sources
2/ https://trt.global/world/article/1d9b8fedc0d3
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump, XI should speak as soon as the trade war degenerates between the United States and China
- Max Homa separates with Caddy, carries his own bag in US Open Qualify Heartbreak
- Thames Water Rescue Agreement in Incidents
- 1950s style to live in Broadway
- Musk calls Trump's tax bill a disgusting abomination '
- SPLASHY JOKOWI Skin Pain, Doctor TIFA: Autoimmune or hypercortisolism?
- Rachel Reeves warned of the budget rules, calling for the UK to raise tax revenues.
- Eagles Flying in table tennis tournament
- Opposition wins South Korean elections Martial law of Chaos BBC News
- The team uses AI and microbiome analysis to accurately turn colon cancer into cancer through intestinal bacteria
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advice for tourists after earthquakes in Greece and Turkey
- Indo-Pak conflict: PM Modi went after Trump's call, said Rahul Gandhi