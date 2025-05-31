What happened at the 10 -minute meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the family of the victim of Pahalgam Shubham Dwivedi





Prime Minister Modi met the mourning family at Chakeri airport in Kanpur today. Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shubham Dwivedi's family, who was one of the 26 people killed during the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kanpur today and has full support from his government. “It was a very emotional meeting,” said Sarabh Dwivedi, Shubham's cousin. Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham, said that Prime Minister Modi had offered his condolens and asked him about Pahalgam's terrorist attack. “Insuil Kaha Ki Ladai Lambi Hai, Abhi Chalegi (PM Modi said that the fight against terrorism did not end) … The Prime Minister assured us another meeting,” he said. The Prime Minister met the bereaved family of Chakeri airport in Kanpur. “All family members started crying when they met PM Modi,” said Sarabh. “The Prime Minister has consoled the family and also said that the fight against terrorism will continue,” he added. “We met him for about 10 minutes. We just expressed our gratitude to him. He assured us that he was standing with us. It was an emotional moment for us. The Prime Minister assured us that he will find us again.” Shubham, 31, had married just a few weeks ago on February 12, when he was shot. The family, including his wife and other family members, was on vacation in Pahalgam when the terrorist attack took place. “The PM was himself very sad about the murders of Pahalgam. He placed a hand on the shoulder of Shubham's father and consoled him. It was a very emotional meeting,” said Shubham's wife about Reunion. Shubham's father said: “The Prime Minister spoke to us like a tutor. Like us, he too was emotional and ensured the total support of his government. We also praised for the way India retaliated to the murders of Pahalgam with Operation Sindoor and we transmitted to the PM.” Earlier, Shubham Dwivedi found a mention while Prime Minister Modi approached a rally after having the foundation stone and inaugurating several development projects in Kanpur. “Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur's son, was also the victim of the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We can all understand the anger and pain of our sisters and our daughters. Get the latest news live now with the news and the best titles in India and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/what-went-during-10-minute-meeting-between-pm-modi-and-pahalgam-victim-shubham-trivedis-family-article-151755784 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos