Trump sees Xi call the flap of the installation trade on rare earth exports

(Bloomberg) – US President Donald Trump expressed his confidence with the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping could alleviate new trade tensions, after the White House officials evacuated the anger against Bekins to issue promised export licenses.

Most of Bloomberg

Dust threatened to upset trade relations between the two largest economies in the world, which were maintained together by a fragile and elderly price of weeks.

They violated a large part of the agreement we have concluded, Trump told journalists on Friday at the Oval Office. But I am sure I am not talking to President XI, and I hope to result from it.

We don't know if Xi would accept a conversation with Trump. The last known call between the two leaders took place a few days before the inauguration of the American presidents in January.

Although Trump has not explicitly detailed his frustrations explicitly, the American representative of trade Jamieson Greer earlier Friday accused Beijing of not complying with the elements of the trade agreement negotiated earlier this month in Geneva and complained that China had not accelerated the exports of critical minerals necessary for advanced electronics.

We have not seen the flow of some of these critical minerals as they were supposed to do, said Greer. China continues, you know, slow down and stifle things like critical minerals and rare earth magnets.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the United States and China had maintained communication on their respective concerns in the economic and commercial fields since the talks in Geneva. But the spokesman also mentioned the recent actions that the administration had taken against Beijing, stressing the deepening of the Gulf between the two nations.

China has repeatedly raised concerns to the United States concerning its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices. China again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to jointly maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva, he said.

After a rally which put the S&P 500 index on the right track for its best May since 1990, the gauge dropped up to 1.2% before wiping almost the drop.

The last spit released fresh disorders for the presidents' sales program, which was shaken earlier this week by a decision by the Federal Court which interrupted most of its prices. A court of appeal temporarily interrupted the decision to hear arguments, although he can finally support the initial order and block Trump's tasks.