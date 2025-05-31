Politics
Trump sees Xi call the flap of the installation trade on rare earth exports
(Bloomberg) – US President Donald Trump expressed his confidence with the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping could alleviate new trade tensions, after the White House officials evacuated the anger against Bekins to issue promised export licenses.
Dust threatened to upset trade relations between the two largest economies in the world, which were maintained together by a fragile and elderly price of weeks.
They violated a large part of the agreement we have concluded, Trump told journalists on Friday at the Oval Office. But I am sure I am not talking to President XI, and I hope to result from it.
We don't know if Xi would accept a conversation with Trump. The last known call between the two leaders took place a few days before the inauguration of the American presidents in January.
Although Trump has not explicitly detailed his frustrations explicitly, the American representative of trade Jamieson Greer earlier Friday accused Beijing of not complying with the elements of the trade agreement negotiated earlier this month in Geneva and complained that China had not accelerated the exports of critical minerals necessary for advanced electronics.
We have not seen the flow of some of these critical minerals as they were supposed to do, said Greer. China continues, you know, slow down and stifle things like critical minerals and rare earth magnets.
Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the United States and China had maintained communication on their respective concerns in the economic and commercial fields since the talks in Geneva. But the spokesman also mentioned the recent actions that the administration had taken against Beijing, stressing the deepening of the Gulf between the two nations.
China has repeatedly raised concerns to the United States concerning its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices. China again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to jointly maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva, he said.
After a rally which put the S&P 500 index on the right track for its best May since 1990, the gauge dropped up to 1.2% before wiping almost the drop.
The last spit released fresh disorders for the presidents' sales program, which was shaken earlier this week by a decision by the Federal Court which interrupted most of its prices. A court of appeal temporarily interrupted the decision to hear arguments, although he can finally support the initial order and block Trump's tasks.
Developments have also pointed out that the relative relaxation in Geneva is tested by an American actions dam that had attracted anger from the Chinese government. Since the agreement has been concluded, the Trump administration has announced that it would begin to revoke certain visas of Chinese students, a decision that Beijing exploded as discriminatory.
Trump officials also introduced new restrictions on the sale of flea design software. The New York Times reported that the United States had also prohibited the export of critical parts and technologies from the jet engine to China, while Reuters reported that Trump was planning to intensify military sales in Taiwan.
The trade departments warning earlier this month against the use of Huawei Technologies Co.S mount artificial intelligence fleas all over the world was considered to be provocative by China to trace an official complaint with American officials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
As a result, China continued to make critical mineral exports, the newspaper reported. China's position on its rare land restrictions has never been publicly clarified following the Swiss agreement, and the country's exporters this month still sought Beijing clarity to find out if they are authorized to sell to American buyers.
The borders of Chinas apply to all countries, which means that sellers should look for individual exemptions, a slower and more complex process than the White House and the importers did not expect.
The Chief of the White House Staff, Stephen Miller, told CNN on Friday that the United States had a wide range of options to hold responsible China and that future steps would be similar to the repression of student visas.
I'm not going to detail for you right now all my hand that the president is ready to play, said Miller. I'm just going to say this in this way, there are measures that have already been taken, there are measures that are taken.
Miller later told journalists that China had to act as soon as possible to avoid additional measures.
China has not fulfilled the obligations it has made and engaged with the United States, and which opens up all kinds of action for the United States, he said.
Trumps' comments occur one day after the American Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that discussions with China on the trade were underway but who were blocked. Bessent suggested that an appeal between Trump and Xi may be necessary to break the dead end.
I think that given the scale of the talks, given the complexity, this will force the two leaders to weigh themselves, Bessent said Bessent in an interview with Fox News.
The American president said that he would speak to the Chinese chief perhaps at the end of the week following the talks in Geneva who ended in mid-May, but this call did not seem to take place.
– With the help of Colum Murphy, Kate Sullivan and Magan Crane.
