Asim Munnir has just stolen his 5th star and has nothing to show for that. It will make him desperate, dangerous





What can a Pakistani army leader with a fifth star with whom he couldn't with four? What can do as Marshal of the field, master of the Pakistani army, master of all that he could not do as a simple general?

It's tempting to say, little more. It's just a little more bling on his collar, his cap, his car and, when he chooses it, on his main battle tank of Pulpita. It must be the question that also associates his mind.

He knows that he cannot have this fifth star and do nothing more. Should India worry?

The short answer is that India must always worry about the Pakistani army, and this is the case. Just that, there is this additional concern and an emergency with this bizarre promotion inside the system or perhaps from the outside, depending on where you place Shehbaz Sharif in this arrangement.

What will he do with his fifth star, only for the second time in the Pakistans and in the history of the subcontinents? (Our five five stars, Cariappa, Manekshaw and Arjan Singh received ceremonial batons). It is such a rare phenomenon of formulated soldiers that today, the only example in a country of a certain consequence would be the Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sissi. Even the powerful Americans buried the exalted title with Marshall, MacArthur, Eisenhower and Bradley. He would surely want to do something about it. I could suggest removing a sheet from Idi Amins' book and finding an equivalent of his conqueror of the British Empire. But it's not time to be funny.

Read to which the civil government and the takeover would be so boring in Pakistan. He doesn't need it. Our whole political-strategic analysis of Pakistan should now be focused on this central point. How will Marshal Asim Munnir be different from General Asim Munnir? What the general could do, we saw indicated in his speech to the Pakistani abroad on April 16 and in what happened in Pahalgam on April 22. The only promise in this speech that has not yet been made is, making Pakistan a difficult state.

Victory celebrations for propaganda aside, he knows that his soldiers have undergone a severe setback. All the claims that are not supported by Downing Indian Planes can appeal to the population for a while. It's just that the images of the air bases beaten in everyone in the east of the Industry The major establishments of Jaish-Lashkar reduced to the rubble will continue. However, he cut his chest, the additional jingle of this fifth star will not change these facts on the ground. He would like to do something soon to make amends. In fact, he would need it.

I would go so far as to bet that he will do something earlier than we could have imagined. In the past, in a phenomenon previously described as the itching of seven years of Pakistani, each great terrorist attack and the Indian response bought us about seven years of dissuasion and relative peace. We will not have this kind of time now, because Mnir Munir does not have it. When he acts, what he will do, we can wargame but we cannot be sure. There is only one thing that I can say with certainty. If you look at six or seven years, I can tell you for sure where will be fitted. The policy, culture and history of Pakistan indicate that it will not be a good place.

Before getting there, however, the impressive powers he gave up in four stars deserve a look. He already had at his feet the civil government he spoke of to be elected. Listen to the fascinating lyrics, body language and see if there is something of Prime Minister on younger brother Sharif in the presence of his Sipahsalar (commander -in -chief, because he was already addressing before this fifth star). The cheerleader, the court or a little of both, make your choice. Munir has already talked about all key issues, including the promise of an economy of a dollars Billion (currently $ 410 billion).

He locked Imran Khan, the only leader in challenging the exalted power of the Armys. This, after having prohibited his group from presenting himself. The fact that Munirs preferred the games (the coalition led by PML-N) could not even win this race for a horse was not important. He nevertheless installed them.

The judiciary has sold, especially since he conceded the military courts the power to try civilians for certain most serious offenses, in particular betrayal. He has already obtained the Handmaidé parliament, elected during an institutionally stolen election to amendments of rubber stamps to mask the Constitution and give itself an prolonged mandate. There are also collateral advantages for judges. He sewn everything. So what is the next step?

See it where the Marshal of the field is. If he looks seven years in advance, he would hope a lot and pray that the statutory warning on advertising on common investment funds applies in his case: past performance is not a future performance guarantee. Because the past will tell him that each chief of the exalted army with political ambition has ended badly: dishonored with defeat, prosecuted, exile, even murdered and, in some cases, three out of four. Ayub, Yahya, Zia, Musharraf, the four make a straight line.

To stretch this, even Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became a dictator and shared the same fate. As two predecessors, Qamar Javed Bajwa and Raheel Sharif were cautious to finally vanish, whatever the power they exercised when they are in uniform. A Pakistani chef with the kind of power that Munir has now, no longer enjoys luxury of one day thinking of retirement to play golf. This option is the constraint of doing something with what the professor of religion in him could see as an opportunity given by God. It seems to me that it is the elected official, and if so, what I was chosen to do?

His ascent is sui generis even for Pakistan. The country gave us a chief that the civil government appointed the defense and the Minister of the Interior simultaneously (Ayub), later the head of the martial law and who in turn dismissed the same civil government to become president and, shortly after, the Marshal in the field. We saw Yahya, Zia and Musharraf as military leaders of Garden variety all meeting one of these ends.

The last two have also installed a kind of elected governments. This bonsai phenomenon was a unique contribution of Pakistans to political science. When the generals were not directly in power, they kept it from the outside. Again, this unique Pakistani phenomenon was called a hybrid government. How would you describe what we have now? A marshal of land with a captive government and his only probable challenger in prison.

More than three decades ago (India Today, May 15, 1993) when Nawaz Sharif was dismissed by the military establishment, he had told me with an interview: what type of system is it, Addha Titttar, Addha Bater (halfperdrix, half-quail). Upon his return with a majority, he said, he made sure that there is clarity. Either they (the army) should reign or we (elected civilians).

I wonder how he would describe what he sees now, self-managed by politics in his own country. How would you see that? An army chief amounted to Marshal in the field, the most popular chief imprisoned for almost two years, a civil government elected to the ravish.

Do you remember the duck's beaked ornithorynque of your class 5 biology class: the unique Australian body with characteristics of a mammal, a bird and a reptile used to assert the evolution between species? I know you laugh, but don't do it. It's not funny. This is what Marshal Munnir presides now. He can't have everything and do nothing with it. This fifth star is as much a burden as false claims of victory. India better prepares. Mnir is not yet 5-7 years old. He could soon be back in the throat, even in the next 12 months.

