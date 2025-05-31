China has completely violated its trade agreement with the United States, explains Trump | Trump prices





Donald Trump said that China has completely violated its agreement against the United States on trade just two weeks after the countries have entered into an agreement, which makes it fear that the trade war continues to vibrate the world economy.

I concluded a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday morning. Everyone was happy! This is the good news !!! The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us.

Trumps Post follows the comments of the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, on Fox News that commercial discussions with China are a bit of a standstill, although he said that there will be more discussions with Chinese officials in the coming weeks. The White House did not offer any specific details on what blocked commercial negotiations.

US stock markets have become negative after the news. The DOW ended the day 0.13% while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ recorded small losses.

Trump has put a 10% rate for almost four months on all Chinese imports in February, the start of the commercial dispute that would degenerate in the spring. After increasing the rates to 20% in March, a complete trade war started with Trump imposing 145% tariffs on China, and China placing 125% prices on American products in response.

A truce was announced on May 12, Trump reducing prices to 30% and China reducing American rates to 10%. The White House called the history of the transaction and said it has established a path for future discussions to open market access for American exports.

But Trumps Post on Friday highlights the instability continues in the trade war of the presidents, who shakes the markets worldwide for weeks.

Investors seemed somewhat relieved by news from the news on Wednesday, a panel of judges from the International Court of the United States blocked a major part of general rates, including importing rights to the country such as those placed on China. But within 24 hours, a federal court of appeal interrupted the decision, allowing Trumps prices to stay in place.

We do not know what impact the legal boost will have on Trumps' trade negotiations with foreign counterparts. The commercial court agreed with groups that continued the White House and argued that the president was poorly used the federal trade law to implement prices, and that Trump should be required to obtain the approval of the congresses for his broader prices.

