Kanpur: addressing a public rally after unveiling a series of development projects here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong excavation in India opponents, affirming the country's military strength and resolution.
We entered their camps (terrorists) and destroyed the terrorist sites in Pakistan. Our armed forces have shown such courage that the Pakistani army ended up begging to stop the war, said Modi.
Referring to the recent operation of Sindoor, he added, do not be fooled, the Sindoor operation is not yet finished.
The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundations for 15 major infrastructure and development initiatives in Kanpur, collectively evaluated at more than 47,600 lastings. Projects cover urban transport, electricity production, water treatment and road infrastructure, considerably improving the growth trajectory of the regions.
Among the main inaugurations, there was the underground section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project between Chunniganj and Kanpur Central, built at a cost greater than 2,120 strikes. This new corridor includes five underground stations Chunniganj, Bada Chauraha, Naveen Market, Nayaganj and Kanpur Central which will integrate significant urban monuments and shopping centers in the metro network.
With nine already operational stations between Iit Kanpur and Motijheel, the newly added section aims to make urban trips to Kanpur more transparent, fast and secure. The metro will now link crucial places like LAL IMLI, Z Square Mall, Green Park Stadium, Parade Ground, Book Market and Somdutt Plaza, improving access through the city.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated the widening and strengthening of the Grand Trunk road (GT), more stimulating intra-city connectivity.
As part of the power and energy infrastructure, Modi laid the foundations for a 220 kV base in sector 28 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to Gautam Buddh Nagar, responding to regions increasing electricity.
It also inaugurated 132 kV of sub-stations worth more than 320 crosses in Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in the Grand Noida, as well as a 660 MW thermal power extension project in Kanpur, developed at a cost of 8,300 crore. In addition, it unveiled three units of the Ghatampur thermal project of 660 MW, of a collectively value of more than 9,330 crores, to strengthen the power supply of the Uttar Pradesh.
Two Overbridges one at Panki Power House Railway Crossing and another in Panki Dham Crossing were also opened. These should facilitate the logistics of the Panki Thermal Power project and reduce the congestion of local traffic.
In the field of sustainable water management, Modi inaugurated a wastewater treatment plant of 40 million liters per day (MLD) in Bingawan, Kanpur, worth more than 290 crosses. This plant will allow the reuse of treated wastewater, supporting water conservation efforts.
Improving the regional infrastructure more, the foundation was laid for key road development work, in particular the widening and reinforcement of Gauria Pali Marg for industrial connectivity and another road linking the Narwal mode (AH-1) on the PrayaGraj highway at the Kanpur defense node. These projects should strengthen the logistics of the Uttar Pradesh defense corridor.
In a brief interaction with the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister also presented certificates and checks under Prime Minister Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, a national subsistence mission and Prime Minister Surya Gharft Bijli Yojana.
The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the deputy ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as other dignitaries, were present at the event.