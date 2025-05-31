May 9 Riots: ATC SunCal MNA Abdul Latif, 4 members of the PTI at 27 years in prison – Pakistan





On Friday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad sentenced the members of the PTI on Friday, including a member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Latif, 27 years of imprisonment for having attacked a police station during the violent riots of May 9.

On May 9, 2023, supporters of the PTI, protesting against the founder of the Imran Khans party at arrest, organized violent demonstrations throughout the country, by vandalizing military facilities and buildings belonging to the State, while attacking the residence of the commanders of the Lahore body. After the riots, thousands of demonstrators, including party leaders, were arrested.

ATC Court-II special judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra brought up in various sections of the Pakistan Criminal Code after recognizing the accused guilty of attacking the Ramna police station during the May 9 riots.

The accused was sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison with a fine of RS327,000. The sentences must execute simultaneously, said the judge.

The MNA Abdul Latif, which was elected from NA-1 Chitral, was not present in court when the verdict was announced. The legislator will be disqualified for five years after the conviction.

The judge told the accused that 20 witnesses, including magistrates, had recorded their testimonies against them, noting that demonstrations should be held peacefully and that participants should never take over.

You are accused of having attacked the Ramna police station in Islamabad. If you are attacking your own police stations, the country will no longer be habitable, said the judge.

A case had been recorded against the accused at the Ramna police station in various sections for offenses, including the combustion of a motorcycle and the attack on the police.

The eleven accused who wore Zariyab Khan, Muhammad Akram, Meera Khan, Abdul Latif, Sameol Robert, Wazerzada, Abdul Basit, Shan Ali, Shahazaib, Muhammad Yousaf and Sohail Khan

After the verdict, the police took the four accused present in court, namely Mira Khan, Muhammad Akram, Shahzeb and Sohail Khan, in detention. The court also published arrest mandates against other supporters of the PTI accused of participation in the riots but was absent from the court.

The sentences ranged from ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 rupees for terrorism provisions under article 7 of the anti -terrorist law, five years in prison and a fine of 50,000 rupees for the murderous attack on the police under article 324 (attempted murder) of the PPC.

In addition, the accused was sentenced to four years in prison and sentenced to a fine of 40,000 rupees for burning a motorcycle under article 426 (punishment for mischief); And a separate sentence of four years in prison and a fine of 40,000 rupees under article 440 (mischief committed after the preparation made for having caused death or injury) to vandalize a police station.

A three -month imprisonment sentence was imposed for having interfered in the work of the police under article 186 (obstructing the public official of public functions), one month to violate article 144 (joining the illegal assembly armed with a deadly weapon) and two years for having committed a crime in a group under article 149 (each member of the Illégale assembly guilty of an offense group under article 149).

Prosecutor Raja Naveed led the testimony and the counter-examination against the accused.

In December 2024, military courts had sentenced 85 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks against military facilities during riots on May 9.

The military's media wing said in a statement that the trials of the accused of the riots of May 9 under the military guard had been concluded under the relevant laws, and the convicts kept the right to appeal and other legal appeals, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the law.

The nephew of Imrans Hassan Khan Niazi, who was transmitted to the military guard in August 2023, was among the two people sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The military's press wing later announced that 19 civilians condemned for their involvement in the riots obtained forgiveness. He said that the mercy of 19 convicted mercy was accepted for humanitarian reasons.

