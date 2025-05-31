PTI requests the release of Imran, others – newspaper





Mansehra: Participants of a Pakistani youth convention Tehreek-i-Insafs here demanded the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and other party leaders and workers arrested on what they called thwarted accusations.

Our offices are just because of Imran Khans' sacrifices for this country, and if he is not satisfied with the performance of leaders for his release, he should replace us and we will accept his decision with all heart, said Junaid Akbar Khan, president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at the Khatm-I-Nabowwat Convention here.

The event was also followed by the president of the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Babar Saleem Swati, the provincial general secretary general Ali Asghar Khan, the youth chief of the PTI Central Ahmad Khan Niazi, the provincial vice-president Kamal Saleem Swati, the president of the Hazara division, Ali Khan Jadoon, and other higher members of the party.

Junaid Akbar said that if central management called for national demonstrations, they would begin the movement of the hills of Margalla and close the country from Karachi to Lahore.

We must remain patient and continue our peaceful struggle for the release of the founding president of the parties. I am convinced that he will soon be in prison and will again become the Prime Minister of this country, he insisted.

Mr. Akbar said PTI workers were ready to make sacrifices for the supremacy of the Constitution and for future generations.

We have tolerated this government because Imran has taught us the values ​​of patience and endurance despite the persecution we are still confronted, he said.

He accused the federal government of crossing all the limits in the persecution of PTI leaders and workers, but praised the unity and resolution of the parties.

Posted in Dawn, May 31, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1914342/pti-demands-release-of-imran-others The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos