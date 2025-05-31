Fresh Protest Drive for the release of Imrans being launched: SAIF





Advisor to the Minister of Information, Lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif approached a press conference at the Press Club on May 30, 2025.

Peshawar: Advisor to the Minister-in-Information, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, said on Friday that a new protest campaign was launched to guarantee the liberation of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

Yes, the chief minister of KP was educated by Imran Khan accordingly, he said in response to a question during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club, where he presented a check for 50 million rupees on behalf of the provincial government as a financial aid to the club and later talked to the media.

Answering another question, Saif said that the party had made sincere efforts for political dialogue.

At one point, an official negotiation committee was created, which engaged in talks with the government, but the process blocked and the committee was finally dissolved, he explained.

The advisor said that the PTI had continued his efforts on political, constitutional and legal fronts to guarantee the release of Imran Khan.

Saif stressed that the only way to achieve stability was to ensure rapid judicial decisions on what he described as foundation -based and politically motivated affairs against Imran Khan and the leaders of the PTI, and to release innocent political prisoners so that they can join the consumer political process.

He said Imran Khan had been in prison for two years, but had neither asked for forgiveness nor help and had brought all the difficulties with patience.

Anyone who believes that keeping Imran Khan behind bars will change the political landscape is delusional. The interest of the state, the nation and the government is to find a peaceful resolution in this mockery, he added.

He described the anti-corruption protest of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as the highest of political hypocrisy and mockery.

The world knows that if a party is the most associated with corruption, it is the PPP, he said.

Commenting on the use of the force against the recent demonstration of the PPPS, SAIF said that if you illegally enter the red zone and damage public property, the law will respond.

The police only used legal and reasonable frenzy balls and no extrajudicial measure has been taken.

With regard to relations with Afghanistan, SAIF revealed that the KP government had repeatedly submitted formal and informal requests to the federal government for permission to send a delegation to the neighboring country to engage directly with the Afghan authorities on questions affecting KP.

Saif accused the federal government of political incompetence and diplomatic inaction, claiming that it hinders provincial efforts and prevented a significant commitment to Afghanistan.

Criticizing the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said: “The Minister of Foreign Affairs has traveled the world but has not visited the neighboring Afghan country which is a major failure of foreign policy.”

In response to a question on the expulsion of Afghan nationals, Saif clearly indicated that the KP government did not agree with

Federal policy in the matter.

He said that Afghan refugees were considered brothers, and treating them with compassion and fraternity was both a humanitarian and religious obligation.

The chief minister has repeatedly said that the provincial government does not approve of the approach of federal governments towards the repatriation of Afghan refugees.

We believe that Afghans share our language, our culture, our religion and our faith, he said. Saif has dispelled the impression that Afghan citizens were responsible for the problems of the provinces, calling for such unjust and disconnected statements from reality.

He said the KP government took concrete measures to support the well-being of journalistic institutions.

Public resources are used transparently, fairly and effectively to improve the professional capacity, training and institutional development of the journalistic community, he added.

