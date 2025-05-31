For many Americans, mass deportation efforts prevail over hitting near you





This is an adapted extract from the May 29 episode of the briefing with Jen Psaki.

Thursday evening, the Federation of United Teachers joined the state officials and premises of the Tweed Justice Palace in Lower Manhattan to protest the release of Dylan Lopez Contreras, a high school student from the Bronx. Contreras is a Venezuela asylum research migrant. He goes to a school called Ellis Prep in the Bronx and works as a delivery man to help support his family.

Last week, he became the first known student of New York public school to be arrested by the immigration forces and American customs since the second term of Donald Trumps. All week long, we saw the protest after the protest for his release. The residents of New York are clearly indignant, and they are not the only ones.

I voted for Donald Trump, just like almost everyone here, a Kennett resident at the New York Times told. But no one voted to expel mothers.

Kennett, Missouri, can be as different from New York as a place can be. Although we have no electoral results for the city itself, it is the largest city in Dunklin County, which voted for Trump last year by a margin of more than 4 to 1.. You would think that if anywhere in the country would support Trump's immigration policies, it would be a place like Kennett.

But when Carol Hui, a longtime resident of Kennett and mother of three children who works as a waitress at the local restaurant and is an active member of the local church, was arrested by ICE earlier this month, the residents were shocked.

I voted for Donald Trump, just like almost everyone here, a resident said in the New York Times. But no one voted to expel mothers. We were all under the impression that we have just got rid of the gangs, the people who came here en masse, it's Carol.

The restaurant that Hui worked, Johns Waffle and Pancake House, is normally closed on Tuesdays. But last Tuesday, he remained open. They called him Carol Day.

The staff and their families wore shirts that read to bring Carol back home. All the benefits of each meal were launched for a fundraising for her. They filled each seat and collected nearly $ 8,000 in this way. But more people wanted to help the restaurant had seats, so they released a box of donations for people who couldn't enter, and they collected nearly $ 12,000. On each table, between the packets of jelly and the ketchup, there was a petition to bring home to her house, hundreds of premises signed it.

The Trump administration would aim to expel a million people this year. Large numbers like this are abstract and difficult to wrap your head. But when someone in your own city, your own city, becomes one of 1 million people, it becomes much more real.

Maurio Ambrocio is a pastor in a local church in a city just south of Tampa, Florida. Barely a few weeks ago, Ambrocio was arrested by ice and is now planned for deportation. Addressing NPR, one of the neighbors of Ambrocios said he had voted for Trump, but when he heard of what had happened to the pastor, he was out of him. The neighbor said he hoped Trump would target undocumented people or with legal records. But he did not expect someone like Ambrocio to be removed.

You are going to take, you know, a community leader, a pastor, a hardworking man, said the neighbor. What, did you need a number that day?

On Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News, the deputy chief of staff of the White House for politics, Stephen Miller, answered this question. Under the president wins over the management, we seek to set a target of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ice every day, said Miller. And President Trump will continue to push to increase this number higher every day.

To put this system of quotas in perspective, in the first 100 days of the new term, Ice has an average of 665 arrests per day. This means that this quota system pushes ice agents to stop 4.5 times more people a day than their already incredible pace.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that when Miller announced this quota internally, residents of the Ministry of Internal Security had left the meeting thinking that their work could be in danger if the new targets were not reached.

Beyond how much these arrests have turned their communities upset, another thread links the arrests of Contreras, Hui and Ambrocio: Contreras was arrested in a courthouse after presenting itself for an audience of immigration routine. Ambrocio, who has made a recording with immigration agents once a year in the past 10 years without incident, has been arrested during this year's visit. Hui received a sudden call at the end of last month, asking him to drive three hours at the ice offices in Saint-Louis. It was suspect, but as she said at the time, I didn't want to run … I just wanted to do the right thing. She was arrested and put in prison while she awaits the deportation.

But to get the type of expulsion numbers that Trump aims, Ice seems to stop anyone.

These stories are, unfortunately, the new normal. Throughout the country, immigrants present themselves to the hearings and routine checks, doing their best to follow the law to become a legally citizens, to be arrested, imprisoned and provided for expulsion.

Trump claims that his immigration agents only reach after the worst of the worst hardened criminals. But to get the type of expulsion numbers that Trump aims, Ice seems to stop anyone.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Times reported a 4 -year -old girl in California with a potentially fatal medical condition who, with his family, was ordered to leave the country despite her doctors warning that if the treatment was interrupted, she would die in a few days.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported on a 2 -year -old American citizen who was expelled in Brazil alongside his undocumented parents. However, as the girl is not a citizen of Brazil, she has become without a state.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court stripped 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants from their protected status, opening them up to expulsion. And on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States would aggressively revoke the student visas of Chinese students. About 275,000 Chinese students are studying in the United States at the moment.

What are the chances that one of these Venezuelan immigrants or one of these Chinese students live in your city or your city? How long before we all experienced a Dylan Lopez against or a Carol Hui or a Pastor Maurio Ambrocio of our own life?

