Zelensky, Erdogan discusses the next meeting in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a significant and productive conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a next meeting in Istanbul and the conditions in which Ukraine is ready to participate.

Zelensky said that in a post on his official Telegram Channel, according to Ukrinform.

“I had a good very substantial conversation with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thanked him personally, as well as all of Turkey, for their position of principle to support the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of our State,” he wrote.

The two presidents discussed the first meeting held in Istanbul. According to Zelensky, the exchange of prisoners was an important achievement of this meeting, but, unfortunately, the only one.

“A ceasefire is necessary to go to peace. Killings must stop,” said Zelensky.

He also added that he and Erdogan discussed the possibility of a next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine would be ready to participate.

“We share the idea that this meeting cannot and should not be empty. We also talked about the potential organization of a meeting with four parties at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States,” said Zelensky.

In addition, the two leaders discussed Turkey's participation in the Ukrainian-south-east of Europe.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine