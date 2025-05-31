



This is what the court ruled illegal (although the prices can proceed for the moment). He noted that the relevant law on the international economic powers of 1977, or that Iepadoes do not allow Trump this authority. The status does not mention the prices as a remedy against emergencies, and it requires that emergencies represent an extraordinary and unusual threat, that trade deficits simply do not do it.

But that apart from, saying all of this, Trump openly declares that he should have the power to bypass the congress by taking these prices to cope with the emergency room. However, as Trump himself demonstrates here, claiming this authority, he invokes an emergency that is not real. Thousands of dollars are not lost by our country due to trade deficits, as proclaims its diatribe. This is not how trade deficits work, and they certainly do not constitute emergencies. While Trumps Tirade clearly shows this, he invented the urgency to agree with the extraordinarily swept authorities.

All this shows exactly why we want Trump to submit to the conference guidelines in the first place. The key point to understand here is that the congress has delegated to the president certain powers on trade, but this has circumscribed these powers. The ieepa gave the president certain authorities to act on economic emergencies. But Trump acted outside these authorities. As the decision says, the status only allows Trump to face an unusual and extraordinary threat, but not for other ends, and Trump's prices do not meet this condition. They do not treat an unusual and extraordinary threat at all.

