The debacle of Elon Musks Doge made us all





ELong Musk is a man of epic chess, as well as achievements. When a rocket or an idea explodes, he sees him as a chance to learn and he was spoiled for choice during his stay in politics. His detractors will be delighted to see him away from the White House, with his government's effectiveness department in disarray. The lesson, it seems, is that its Silicon Valley methods do not work in the government. But the most important question is why they did not work. If Musk was wrong, who, or what, could do things well?

This is an experience for the world, not just America. The disruptive model that Donald Trump embodies is peddled in all democracies in the world. Upstart The parties argue that foreigners can do what initiates compromise cannot. Lack of experience is used as a complaint for power. This is the message Nigel Farages, which is now so popular that opinion polls suggest that this can take it in n ° 10.

But any silly can disrupt, as Liz Truss demonstrated. The trick is to build, and little of modern industrial history have done it better than musk. Its iconoclasm and its work executioner revolutionized online payments, the automotive industry, space exploration and more. His war cry is removed!, A journey for minimalism. Why does the rocket need landing gear, requires Hed. DELETE! And so the famous launch and capture tower was born. By pushing the costs of the rocket down 90%, it has opened a world of possibilities. When Musk offered his services to the government, he captured the imagination of the world. What if he succeeds? What happens if the costs of health care divided by two doubled? What happens if the construction costs decreased, such as the cost of computer science? Border control, passport safety, crime prevention: all waste focused, all ripes for reform. The government was waiting for the technological revolution and in musk, we had a proven revolutionary. For years, the populist parties have praised this, mixing anti-establishment rhetoric with the calls for the efficiency of the private sector. Sweep politicians! Get smart foreigners! It is not from left to right but establishment against a disruptor; Inside against outsider. This framing began to reshape British policy this month when the voters entrusted Reform UK with ten local authorities and presented a mandate of radical change to absolute beginners. However, what happens if everything is based on a false premise, and even the tech bros are found in the same quagmire? Musk tools did not work in government because it did not order. This is why so brilliant business and military leaders are drifting to government. An extraordinary case, Wellington said after his first meeting of the cabinet as Prime Minister. I gave them their orders and they wanted to stay and discuss it! Democracy is like that: you have to persuade. Without that, it is difficult to achieve a lot. Great Britain had a taste six years ago when Dominic Cummings tried to hire a team of foreign crazy and elected ministers. Boris Johnson gave him free rein. The results were mixed, to say it politely. Lockdown let Great Britain experience a model from top to bottom, led by experts and without debate. The debacle recalled the need for meticulous examination. Musk wants efficiency, not directing a country, but the main opposition he faced was legal. He worked with maniacal intensity and America responded secularly: that continued him. Fourteen prosecutors of state general brought legal action, with 30 prosecution in total. It was before taking the hundreds of requests for freedom of information, which annoyed Trump so much that he begged the Supreme Court to stop him. Musk did not take into account the amount of reformers to be masters of the law. It is true here too, and for more than politics. One of our most shocking recent cases was when the next one was found guilty of having paid too much from warehouse workers. It was discrimination, the militants said, because the workshop workers mainly were not on the same amount. Then, argued that warehouse jobs are more difficult to fill and that the positions should pay more, compared to other staff members. He lost his six -year case. When employers are prosecuted for salary increases rather than to mistreat the staff, they were in crisis. It is difficult to build or repair anything. The legislator and the regulations explain why the nuclear power plant under construction in Hinkley Point will be the most expensive property in the world, with the exception of the Great Mosque of Mecques. Why the two English tanks accelerated this week will not open until 2040. Because these laws are protected by other laws, no musk, Wellington or Thatcher would be able to promulgate the serious reform that politicians do not promise and voters. Musk spoke of 2 billions of Doge's savings dollars; He is now talking about $ 150 billion and even it looks like a pipe dream. Some studies suggest that, once redundancy payments and other legal costs are taken into account, their efforts will end up more expensive than they save it. Starmers very publicized purge of regulators and quangs may well come: the system creates more administrative formalities, whether not 10 wishes or not. It would not be the first time that a country was considered non -performable. Half a century ago, union power appeared unbreakable and Edward Heath won an election on the question that governs Great Britain? The remedy came, not by political blitz, but a battle plan quietly gathered by politicians and industrialists. It was the 1977 Steping Stones document, a plan for thatcher's revolution. These years were a success from which the conservatives have never re -established themselves, and learning lessons is often a sign of despair. But the law is, today, what union hegemony was at the time. Now, as then, we ask: Who governs? The answer, more and more, is not parliament or unions but the courts. Trump will have trouble: legal reform is difficult in the American system and the courts could soon become his real opposition. But in the United Kingdom, parliament has total control over the law. A democratic restoration, the scanning of the collars used to thwart government policy, can be implemented at any time. Even by Starmer, a legal knight. Meanwhile, Farage claims to be ready with a crack team of external experts to have their new advice derige. Local hero reforms may well embarrass other advice with their quality of cost reduction and service. In this case, Farage can start to look like the starmers successor (he is already the favorite of bookmakers). For all his failures, Musk has rendered a service in the world: he tested a dream. Its failure shows the limits of the methods of Silicon Valley, the sustainability of the law and the need for an appropriate strategy. What he deleted was the illusion that foreigners can repair the government without first learning to execute it. He promised an urgent radicalism when America needed credible radicalism. The next elections could very well go to whom the offer here best. See Fraser Nelson and Niall Ferguson Live on Wednesday June 4 at the Cadogan Hall. Book tickets here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/comment/columnists/article/elon-musks-doge-debacle-has-done-us-all-a-favour-m59kqbkhb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos