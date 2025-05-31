Politics
The majority of the Jokowi disbelief diploma
Jakarta, kompas.com- The results of the survey took place Political indicators Indonesia shows that the majority of the public does not believe that the seventh president of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo falsify his diploma.
Executive director of the indicator Burhanuddin muhtadi said 66.9% of survey respondents said they did not believe Jokowi manufacture of a diploma.
“The majority said that he did not think that former president Jokowi falsified a diploma, so those who did not think that Mr. Jokowi falsified the 66.9% diploma of all respondents,” said Burhanuddin, quoted on Indonesian Political Youtube Political Indicators on Saturday (5/31/2025).
Burhanuddin continued, when the respondent was maintained only to those who followed the alleged case of false Jokowi diploma, the figure has not changed much either.
Read also: Jokowi Sentil Roy Suryo on the diploma: UGM, Bareskrim and Kpu, how is they that they are not reliable?
“While those who know this affair, who do not believe that Mr. Jokowi falsified the diploma of 69.7%,” he said.
Thus, said Burhanuddin, the majority of the public essentially thought that the diploma belonging to Jokowi was original.
Nevertheless, the survey also noted that there were 19.1% of respondents who believed and firmly believed that Jokowi diploma False, while 14.1% of respondents responded do not know.
“So Mas Roy Suryo still has supporters, quite 19% of our total voters population,” said Burhanuddin.
Read also: Jokowi controversial diploma, communication analyst: in my opinion anyway, it is best to finish
This survey took place on May 17-20, 2025 on 1,286 respondents chosen by the method double samplingnamely the random sampling from a collection of face to face data surveyed previously.
The investigation was carried out by interview by phone.
Margin of error The survey is estimated at +/- 2.8% at a 95% level of confidence.
Jokowi diploma case
Police for the criminal investigation previously declared that the S1 diploma of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) owned by Jokowi was original.
This was known after Bareskrim carried out a medical-legal laboratory test (LABFOR) on a false diploma by the head of the Ulama team and activists of the defenders (TPUA) EGI Sudjana.
Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidim) Criminal Investigation Police, revealed that the Jokowi diploma was tested by laboratory by checking from paper documents, paper safety, printed materials, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and signature ink of the dean and chancellor.
“Since the researcher, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” Djuhandhani said at a press conference in the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday (22/2025).
Read also: Jokowi said that after the criminal investigation unit said that his diploma was authentic: yes, it was indeed original, some were still not satisfied
In addition, Bareskrim also checked directly to UGM, examining the administration documents of the Jokowi conference, to examine 39 witnesses before declaring Original Jokowi diploma.
Bareskrim has also decided to stop the investigation into the armed Jokowi false diploma in the test results.
However, this criminal stage of investigation is still questionable by TPUA who considers that Bareskrim is not authorized to decide the original Jokowi diploma.
“The verdict before the court determined the original not. Well, the criminal investigation did not have jurisdiction to decide the original and not,” said TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadillah when he was met in the Criminal Investigation Building, Jakarta, Monday 5/26/2025).
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/31/07372421/survei-indikator-mayoritas-tak-percaya-jokowi-palsukan-ijazah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Epstein's victims force Trump more forces to release more files? | | | |]BBC Americas
- Five drowned such as the 1122 chirets of boat in Multan in the middle of the flood evacuation: the managers – Pakistan
- China, Tanzania reinforce the tires by table tennis diplomacy
- Chicago accumulates for the plan of the national guard of Trump
- PM Modi, French president discusses opinions on recent efforts to end the Ukrainian conflict
- Bahlil remembers ARIF Budimantant not only as an economist
- The police are arrested at the Palestinian Action Rally outside the British parliament | Protest
- Cornell Athletics mourns for the loss of Hall of Fame -target defender Ken Dryden 69
- Trump replied Epste after surviving
- Three Britans died in Lisbon crash
- China is preparing the first batch of aid to Afghanistan – CGTN
- Xi Jinping asks the world to choose “war or peace”. Is China going to Dnde?