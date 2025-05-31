“Turkey supports a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia”

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoganreiterated Turkey's determination to support “just and lasting peace” between Ukraine and Russia, during a telephone conversation with its Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to a press release from the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of the Turkish Republic, Erdogan said that he was favorable to the continuation of talks between Moscow and kyiv in Istanbul which began on May 16 and praised the exchange of prisoners.

The Turkish president added that the new series of talks scheduled for next week in Istanbul would contribute, with strong delegations on both sides, to support the momentum. During the telephone call, the parties also discussed bilateral relations, according to the press release.

Ukraine and Turkey share the point of view that the upcoming talks between kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul should not be empty, said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, explaining that he had a productive and deepened telephone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We discussed the possibility of the next meeting in Istanbul and the conditions under which Ukraine would be willing to participate. We share the opinion that this meeting cannot and should not be empty, said Zelensky. The Ukrainian president explained that he thanked Erdogan and Turkey for their position in principle to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

We talked about the first meeting in Istanbul (between kyiv and Moscow, which took place on May 16). The exchange of prisoners of war was an important result of this meeting, but unfortunately the only one. A ceasefire is necessary to evolve towards peace. The killings must stop, said Zelensky. We have also discussed the potential organization of a four-track meeting in the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States. In addition, we talked about participation in turkeys at the Ukrainian-South-East Europe. I am grateful for the stages and ideas that can produce the necessary results, concluded the Ukrainian president.

Turkey offers Putin-Zelensky-Trump discussions. Moscow: only if Istanbul's discussions succeed

Discussions on possible presentations between the Russian president Vladimir PutinThe Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky And the United States Donald Trump can only occur if the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations succeed, said the Kremlin spokesman. Dmitry Peskov At a press conference. First of all, it is necessary to reach direct talks between the two countries. After that, if and when such a result is obtained, we can also talk about high -level contacts, Peskov told journalists.

Turkish Foreign Minister, This fidahad proposed the meeting between the three leaders at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii SybihaDuring his official visit to kyiv. Speaking of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Turkish minister said: either we will make our eyes on the pursuit of this war, or we will achieve permanent peace this year. During the first series of talks in Istanbul on May 16, Fidan continued, we have already shown that negotiations can produce concrete results. Now we want this momentum to continue.

The Russian negotiation delegation will be ready for the second round of talks with the Ukrainian team in Istanbul on Monday morning. Our Russian negotiation delegation will leave for Istanbul and will be ready from Monday morning to continue the negotiations, in the second round of these talks, Peskov told journalists. The spokesperson added that Moscow expects the Russian and Ukrainian memorandums to be discussed in the second round of talks.

The delegation of Russian negotiators will leave for Istanbul today, said Peskov, and, as announced by the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovawill be led by the Russian presidential advisor, Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation will arrive with a memorandum project and other ceasefire proposals, Zakharova said.

There is no question of mediation by Turkey or any other country in direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Of course, we are deeply grateful to our Turkish friends for their hospitality and for having created comfortable conditions for working as a guest of the negotiation platform. However, there is no question of mediation by Turkey or someone else, said Zakharova.

Moscow is happy that Russia’s concerns about NATO enlargement are included by the United States. “We are happy that the various explanations of the president (Vladimir Putin) are included, including in Washington. Of course, this is very favorable for us in terms of mediation role that Washington continues to play,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

