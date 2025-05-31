Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, warned that a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could be imminent while he called the allies of the Americas in Indo-Pacific to stimulate defense spending as a new deterrence in Beijing.

Speaking at the Iiss Shangri-La dialogue forum in Singapore on Saturday, HegSeth said that China wanted to become a hegemonic power in Asia and acted in a way that should be an urgent awakening.

Any attempt by Communist China to conquer Taiwan would have devastating consequences for Indo-Pacific and the world, he said in his first great speech as Secretary to Defense.

There is no reason to do so sugar. The threat that China poses is real and could be imminent. We hope no, but it could certainly be.

American intelligence officials and military officers said that President Xi Jinping said that Chinese soldiers develop the ability to invade Taiwan by 2027. But that they are increasingly concerned about the rapid rise of Chinas, most of the officials stressed that an attack was not imminent.

During his second trip to Asia as a defense secretary, Hegseth said that American partners in the region should follow the new example of Europe by committing to stimulate defense spending, saying that time is gasoline.

It does not make sense for European countries to do so while the main allies in Asia spend less in defense in the face of an even more formidable threat [from China]Not to mention North Korea.

Hegseth said that the Washingtons Allies network in Indo-Pacific, while an American strategic advantage was to invest more and quickly improve their own defenses.

He added that no one should doubt the American commitment to his allies in the region and that President Donald Trump is committed to reaching peace by force, which would begin by dissuading the aggression in Indo-Pacific, the USS Priority Theater.

As he accused Joe Biden of having weakened America, numerous military initiatives focused on Asia that he described seemed to be a continuation of policies presented by the former president.

Hegseth said the United States had not sought a conflict with China but would not let our allies and partners be subordinate. He noted that China used its cyber capacity to attack critical infrastructure in the United States and beyond and harass its neighbors, including Taiwan, in the Southern China Sea.

XI ordered his soldiers to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, he added. THE [Peoples Liberation Army] Build the soldiers necessary to do so, train it every day and rehearsal for the real matter.

Faced with the threat of China, Hegseth said that many countries had been tempted by the idea of ​​seeking economic cooperation with China and defense cooperation with the United States. But he warned that economic dependence on China complicates our decision -making space during a period of tension or conflict.

Hegseth spoke the day after the day after President Emmanuel Macron at the Forum called for a coalition of action between the countries of Asia and Europe in the middle of the mastery of American-Chinese competition.

When he was asked the public of security experts which role European soldiers should play in Indo-Pacific, Hegseth said a big before adding that Washington would prefer that they focus their efforts on the Euro-Atlantic region.

Hegseth said there was something to say for the fact that China … does not appreciate the presence of other countries [in the region] On occasion, and it could be useful if Beijing took into account the presence of European soldiers in the region in its calculation.

But he pointed out: we would prefer by far that the overwhelming balance of European investments is on this continent.

Elbridge Colby, the head of the three pentagons number, urged European countries to reduce their concentration on Asia in favor of Europe.

Colby told the United Kingdom that its deployment of the Prince of Wales aircraft group in Indo-Pacific was an example of something that the United States did not think it had added a lot of value in the region.

Zack Cooper, a defense expert in Asia Assistant to the Forum, said Hegseth covered his response to the European role in Asia.

It seemed to suggest that a European presence in Asia could be useful to dissuade China, but also clearly indicated that Europe should always prioritize operations in its own region, said Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute's reflection group. There is a contrast there with the insistence of macrons last night that France is an Indo-Pacific power.

Unlike in recent years, China has not sent its Minister of Defense to the Forum. Stressing the American commitment to Indo-Pacific in his speech, Hegseth said: We are here this morning and someone else is not, in reference to the absence of Admiral Dong Jun, Minister of Defense of Chinas.