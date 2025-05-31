



A sheriff and a UTAH prosecutor oppose the accusations that the judicial system has been armed.

(EI Lucero | Pool) Kentrell Gaulden, known as NBA Youngboy, arrives for a hearing before the 1st district court, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Logan. Gaulden was pardoned by President Donald Trump on May 28, 2025.

| May 30, 2025, 9:35 p.m.

| Update: 23:22

Officials of the application of County County laws say that they are not happy that a rapper that they have helped to stop and continue the granting of a forgiveness of President Donald Trump.

More specifically, they oppose the suggestion that their work has been done for political reasons.

We believe that the Count of Cache County's judicial system is far from being an armed justice system, wrote the Sheriff Chad Jensen and the County Prosecutor Taylor Sorensen in a joint press release published Thursday.

We are extremely proud of the work that our investigator and the prosecutors have done in this case, as well as recognizing for all the help we received from other local and federal agencies, officials said in the press release.

On Wednesday, Trump forgave the 25 -year -old rapper, Kentrell Gaulden, known professionally as Youngboy has never broken or NBA Youngboy.

Gaulden had served almost two years in prison after pleading guilty to accusations of federal firearms in Louisiana. He was also prosecuted in Utah for having had a firearm as a criminal, for which he received five years of probation and a fine of $ 200,000.

The Trump administration did not publish a declaration explaining the forgiveness of Gaulden, one of the 16 Trump published on Wednesday. In another case that day, of a sheriff in Virginia found guilty of corruption, Trump complained that the United States Ministry of Justice was armed.

The judicial files show that the County County Sheriff office arrested Gaulden in April 2024, after an investigation that started in the previous September. Investigators found a link between Gaulden and a series of fraudulent prescriptions in various names of County County Pharmacies and other UTAH sites.

Gaulden and others used doctors' names to call and collect prescriptions, said court documents. They took over the ordinances in this way 18 times before the arrest of the Gauldens, according to the documents.

Gaulden, according to the judicial archives, concluded a advocacy agreement without competition before the first district court of Utah. As a result, crime accusations were reduced to class A crimes. Gaulden was finally ordered to pay $ 25,000.

However, the arrest officer noted in an initial affidavit that Gaulden had a firearm in his house in the county of Weber, which he had moved from an area open to a drawer. At the time, Gaulden was already prosecuted before the Louisiana Federal Court for accusations of firearms.

The disclosure of the firearm in the county of Weber led to Gaulden in the face of the accusation of possession of firearms before a court of Utah, for which he received the five -year probation. At the same time, he pleaded guilty to the accusations of Louisiana and was sentenced to 23 months in prison.

Gaulden was released from prison in March, after obtaining the credit for the purged time, reported the Associated Press.

Trumps Pardon has fully excused both cases, which means that Gaulden will no longer face any condition, such as the requirements of parole, such as drug tests.

With Gaulden, Trump forgiven 15 other people on Wednesday and commissioned the sentences of six others. AP reported that these people include a gang leader, reality TV stars and politicians.

Alice Marie Johnson, known as Trumps Pardon Czar, told an interviewer of Fox News that before recommending Gauldens sorry, she considered that he was young and had grown in a poor district.

Most of them were accusations of firearms without the weapons being released, she said.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Gaulden thanked Trump and Johnson for forgiveness, saying that it had given him the opportunity to continue building as a man, a father and as an artist. “”

And thank you to all those who believed in me, he said in the post, who concluded that I am grateful. I am focused. I am ready.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/2025/05/30/trump-issued-pardon-rapper-nba/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos